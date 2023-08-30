Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
National Refinery 30.06.2023 Nil (4,463.086) (55.81) 23.10.2023 17.10.2023 to
Ltd Year End 02.00.P.M 23.10.2023
AGM
Attock Petroleum 30.06.2023 150% (f) 12,460.790 100.15 09.10.2023 03.10.2023 to
Ltd Year End 12.00.P.M 09.10.2023
AGM
Attock Refinery 30.06.2023 125% (F) 29,225.232 274.12 09.10.2023 03.10.2023 to
Limited Year End 11.00.A.M 09.10.2023
(Unconsolidated) AGM
Pakistan Oilfields 30.06.2023 600% (F) 36,452.582 128.42 09.10.2023 03.10.2023 to
Ltd (Unconsolidated) Year End 10.00.A.M. 09.10.2023
AGM
Bolan Casting 30.06.2023 Nil (24.725) (2.16) 28.10.2023 19.10.2023 to
Limited Year End 12.00.P.M
AGM
Fauji Cement Co 30.06.2023 Nil 7,439.781 3.16 19.10.2023 13.10.2023 to
Ltd Year End 03.00.P.M 19.10.2023
AGM
Feroze 1888 Mills 30.06.2023 88.8% (f) 8,969.458 22.46 27.10.2023 20.10.2023 to
Ltd Year End 04.30.P.M 27.10.2023
AGM
Attock Cement Co. 30.06.2023 60% (F) 1,516.062 11.03 23.10.2023 16.10.2023 to
Limited Year End 11.00.A.M 23.10.2023
(Unconsolidated) AGM
Bata Pakistan - - - - 22.09.2023 15.09.2023 to
Limited 10.00.A.M 22.09.2023
EOGM
==========================================================================================================
