Aug 30, 2023
Markets

Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 30 Aug, 2023 03:33am

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/ (Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
National Refinery     30.06.2023    Nil         (4,463.086)    (55.81)         23.10.2023    17.10.2023 to
Ltd                   Year End                                                 02.00.P.M        23.10.2023
                                                                               AGM
Attock Petroleum      30.06.2023    150% (f)    12,460.790     100.15          09.10.2023    03.10.2023 to
Ltd                   Year End                                                 12.00.P.M        09.10.2023
                                                                               AGM
Attock Refinery       30.06.2023    125% (F)    29,225.232     274.12          09.10.2023    03.10.2023 to
Limited   Year End                                                             11.00.A.M        09.10.2023
(Unconsolidated)                                                               AGM
Pakistan Oilfields    30.06.2023    600% (F)    36,452.582     128.42          09.10.2023    03.10.2023 to
Ltd (Unconsolidated)  Year End                                                 10.00.A.M.       09.10.2023
                                                                               AGM
Bolan Casting         30.06.2023    Nil         (24.725)       (2.16)          28.10.2023    19.10.2023 to
Limited               Year End                                                                   12.00.P.M
                                                                               AGM
Fauji Cement Co       30.06.2023    Nil         7,439.781      3.16            19.10.2023    13.10.2023 to
Ltd                   Year End                                                 03.00.P.M        19.10.2023
                                                                               AGM
Feroze 1888 Mills     30.06.2023    88.8% (f)   8,969.458      22.46           27.10.2023    20.10.2023 to
Ltd                   Year End                                                 04.30.P.M        27.10.2023
                                                                               AGM
Attock Cement Co.     30.06.2023    60% (F)     1,516.062      11.03           23.10.2023    16.10.2023 to
Limited               Year End                                                 11.00.A.M        23.10.2023
(Unconsolidated)                                                               AGM
Bata Pakistan         -             -           -              -               22.09.2023    15.09.2023 to
Limited                                                                        10.00.A.M        22.09.2023
                                                                               EOGM
==========================================================================================================

