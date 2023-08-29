BAFL 40.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.19%)
BIPL 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
BOP 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.32 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (6.67%)
DGKC 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.62%)
FABL 23.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.78%)
FFL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
GGL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
HBL 97.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.07%)
HUBC 83.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.85%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.99%)
LOTCHEM 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.73%)
MLCF 29.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.07%)
OGDC 95.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.51%)
PAEL 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PIBTL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
PIOC 86.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.86%)
PPL 71.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-2.88%)
PRL 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.12%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.04%)
SNGP 42.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.99%)
SSGC 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.15%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
TPLP 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
TRG 92.61 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.13%)
UNITY 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,691 Decreased By -84.1 (-1.76%)
BR30 16,398 Decreased By -287.9 (-1.73%)
KSE100 46,770 Decreased By -708.2 (-1.49%)
KSE30 16,621 Decreased By -256.6 (-1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf stock markets end mixed as China boost lingers, oil volatile

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2023 07:18pm

Stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Tuesday with China’s efforts to shore up its battered markets supporting sentiment, while volatile energy markets weighed.

Beijing introduced a slew of measures over the weekend to bolster the market, such as halving stock-trading stamp duty, loosening margin loan rules and putting the brakes on new listings.

This has offered some respite to equity markets, rattled this month by fresh strain in China’s property market and renewed selling in the U.S. Treasury market.

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.1%, helped by a 0.1% increase in conglomerate International Holding.

Insurer Centene said on Monday it will sell British hospital operator Circle Health Group to United Arab Emirates-based PureHealth for about $1.2 billion, including debt, as the U.S. health insurer refocuses on its core business.

PureHealth is majority-owned by Abu Dhabi investment fund ADQ, with International Holding Company also owning a stake. Both ADQ and IHC are chaired by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the national security adviser and brother of UAE ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.

The Qatari benchmark gained 0.3%, with Qatar Islamic Bank advancing 0.9% and petrochemicals maker Industries Qatar finishing 0.6% higher.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gave up early gains to close 0.2% lower, weighed down by a 1.3% fall in oil giant Saudi Aramco.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - crept up as supply concerns from a hurricane hurtling towards the U.S. Gulf Coast limited bearish sentiment about the possibility of another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve undercutting demand.

Dubai’s main share index retreated 0.4%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index gained 0.2%, with Madinet Masr rising 0.6%.

Egypt hopes its imminent inclusion in the BRICS bloc of developing nations will help ease its shortage of foreign currency and attract new investment, but analysts say it may take time before any benefits appear.

=======================================
 SAUDI ARABIA     fell 0.2% to 11,443
 ABU DHABI        rose 0.1% to 9,762
 DUBAI            down 0.4% to 4,085
 QATAR            gained 0.3% to 10,371
 EGYPT            up 0.2% to 18,629
 BAHRAIN          added 0.2% to 1,956
 OMAN             rose 0.2% to 4,781
 KUWAIT           added 0.1% to 7,734
=======================================
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf stocks Gulf bourses

Comments

1000 characters

Gulf stock markets end mixed as China boost lingers, oil volatile

KSE-100 slides to over one-month low after 708-point fall on rate hike jitters

New low in inter-bank: rupee settles at 303.05 against US dollar

Lahore court approves Parvez Elahi’s physical remand till Sept 2

Open-market: US dollar trading in range of 320-323 against PKR

Inflation projected to be at 28.6% in August, says brokerage house

Islamabad police granted three-day physical remand of Imaan Mazari

Babar Azam eyes Asia Cup, World Cup glory after leading ODI rankings

Pakistan's trade imbalance can be addressed through IT sector: Dr Umar Saif

Oil ticks up as supply concerns outshine macroeconomic jitters

Attock Petroleum’s profit declines 33%

Read more stories