Aug 29, 2023
Markets

Open-market: US dollar trading in range of 320-323 against PKR

BR Web Desk Published August 29, 2023 Updated August 29, 2023 03:14pm

The US dollar maintained its upward trajectory against a weakening Pakistani rupee, and reached the 323 level during open-market trading as gap with the inter-bank rate widened to over 5%.

On Tuesday, dealers Business Recorder reached out to said the rupee was being quoted at 323 for selling and 320 for buying purposes for customers in the open-market, in comparison to 318-321 recorded in the previous session.

The local currency also remained under pressure in the inter-bank market and was hovering at 302.7, according to latest updates.

Experts said concerns over Pakistan’s rising imports as restrictions ease, a widening current account deficit, and falling foreign exchange reserves with no inflows in sight are keeping pressure on the rupee.

The gap between rates in the inter-bank and open markets is required to be less than 1.25% under one of the structural benchmarks set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

However, the gap – called the premium by the IMF in its country report on Pakistan published after the Stand-By Arrangement’s approval by the Executive Board – has been widening over the past few weeks.

faisal Aug 29, 2023 03:18pm
More than week has passed with higher than 1 percent gap between interbank and open market. Will they breach IMF again?
S. Aug 29, 2023 03:46pm
Very unfournate to write but i think the rate will rise further even to a level of 3.50-3.70 , this is giving me Sri Lanka vibes , hope not the same will happen as in Sri Lanka but the structure is same :(
