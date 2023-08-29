BAFL 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.55%)
BIPL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.31%)
BOP 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.94%)
DGKC 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.66%)
FABL 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FCCL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
FFL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
GGL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HBL 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.56%)
HUBC 84.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 5.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.99%)
LOTCHEM 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
MLCF 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.83%)
OGDC 96.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.87%)
PAEL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
PIBTL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.84%)
PPL 72.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.7%)
PRL 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
SILK 0.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.9%)
SSGC 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
TELE 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.71%)
TPLP 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
TRG 90.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.17%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,725 Decreased By -49.9 (-1.04%)
BR30 16,566 Decreased By -119.4 (-0.72%)
KSE100 47,038 Decreased By -440.7 (-0.93%)
KSE30 16,692 Decreased By -185.7 (-1.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee slips further against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 302-303 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published August 29, 2023 Updated August 29, 2023 11:08am

The Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the US dollar, depreciating 0.23% during trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 10:25am, the rupee was hovering at 302.7, a decrease of Re0.70, in the inter-bank market.

On Monday, the rupee had closed at then-record low against the US dollar at 302.

Despite securing a last-minute deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the currency has come under renewed pressure amid falling foreign exchange inflows, while concerns have risen over a widening current account deficit after authorities lifted curbs on imports.

Internationally, the US dollar was tentative on Tuesday as traders resisted placing large bets ahead of a slew of economic data this week, while the yen struggled near levels that triggered intervention last year.

That view gained more traction in the wake of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday suggesting that further rate increases may be needed to cool still-too-high inflation, though his promise to move with care at upcoming meetings provided for some uncertainty.

The dollar index, which measures US currency against six key rivals, eased 0.077% at 103.85, after slipping 0.2% on Monday. The index is up 2% this month as resilient economic data bolstered expectations that interest rates may stay higher for longer.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, traded flat on Tuesday as worries that further possible US interest rate hikes could pull down demand were countered by concerns a tropical storm off the US Gulf Coast may impact supply.

This is an intra-day update

Oil prices dollar index Exchange rate buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar rate in interbank market usd rate rupee rate SBP currency rates

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: rupee slips further against US dollar

ECC meeting chaired by Shamshad asks food ministry to help check smuggling, hoarding of sugar

Beneficial owners: Corporate sector asked to retain records for 10 years

Senate panel seeks list of power defaulters

Final decision expected today: PM holds consultations on electricity bills

2022-23: Rs160bn ST collected from power sector

Banking institutions asked to strengthen financial inclusion, gender equality

Minister seeks framework to increase pharma exports to $1bn

Jaranwala, Sargodha incidents: IGP unveils involvement of foreign entities

Attock Jail: Report on IK’s living conditions filed before SC

Read more stories