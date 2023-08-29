BAFL 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.81%)
BIPL 15.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
CNERGY 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.62%)
DFML 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.61%)
DGKC 47.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.58%)
FABL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
FCCL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.61%)
FFL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
GGL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.98%)
HBL 97.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.23%)
HUBC 83.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.99%)
LOTCHEM 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.78%)
MLCF 29.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.83%)
OGDC 96.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.93%)
PAEL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.34%)
PIBTL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 86.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.81%)
PPL 71.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.11%)
PRL 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.04%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.58%)
SSGC 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
TELE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.23%)
TRG 93.20 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (3.79%)
UNITY 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.35%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -70.1 (-1.47%)
BR30 16,480 Decreased By -205.7 (-1.23%)
KSE100 46,841 Decreased By -637.7 (-1.34%)
KSE30 16,650 Decreased By -227.2 (-1.35%)
South African rand drifts firmer, analysts struggle to see clear trend

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2023 01:15pm

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand drifted stronger in early trade on Tuesday, but analysts said they struggled to see a clear trend for the currency before a raft of upcoming local and international data releases.

At 0730 GMT, the rand traded at 18.4500 against the dollar, around 0.7% stronger than its previous close.

Local data releases this week include July money supply , private sector credit and budget numbers on Wednesday, and July producer inflation and trade figures on Thursday.

ETM Analytics said those releases from the middle of the week plus the build-up to US non-farm payrolls data on Friday meant the local market had a lot to contend with.

“It is difficult to pick any clear direction in these early trading sessions of the week,” ETM Analytics added. “Investors are urged to keep directional position-taking somewhat limited to avoid any unexpected volatility.”

South African rand edges up at start of data-filled week

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the blue-chip Top-40 index last traded about 0.1% weaker than its closing level on Monday.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was stronger in early deals, with the yield down 3.5 basis points to 10.125%.

