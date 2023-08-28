BAFL 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
South African rand edges up at start of data-filled week

Reuters Published 28 Aug, 2023 01:18pm

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand edged up against a weaker dollar in early trade on Monday, at the start of a packed week for local economic data.

At 0645 GMT, the rand traded at 18.5750 against the dollar , about 0.2% stronger than its closing level on Friday. The dollar last traded around 0.2% weaker against a basket of global currencies. The rand gained roughly 2% last week, mainly taking its cue from offshore factors.

“The rand is, unfortunately, merely a passenger in the global current of macro developments,” Rand Merchant Bank analysts said in a research note, adding that the currency would probably stay volatile in the months ahead “as the (US Federal Reserve) dictates terms for global asset prices via the dollar”.

South African rand slips before final day of BRICS summit

Local data releases this week including July money supply, private sector credit and budget numbers on Wednesday, and July producer inflation and trade figures on Thursday.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was slightly stronger in early deals, with the yield down 2.5 basis points to 10.185%.

