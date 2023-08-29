BAFL 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-4.05%)
FIFA lifts ban on Sri Lanka after election pledge

AFP Published 29 Aug, 2023 11:25am

COLOMBO: FIFA has lifted the suspension on Sri Lankan football following assurances that there will be no political interference in the sport in the country, the local federation said Tuesday.

The Football Federation of Sri Lanka (FFSL) said it received a letter from FIFA removing the ban that was imposed in January.

In its letter, football’s global governing body said it took note of moves to hold fresh elections at the FFSL next month and assurances from the sports ministry to allow the FFSL to function without government interference.

“FIFA and the AFC (Asian Football Confederation) will continue to monitor the situation until the elections on September 29, 2023,” the local board was told.

Sri Lanka’s men’s team are ranked 204th in the world and the women 153rd.

The world governing body of rugby also suspended Sri Lanka in May after alleging political interference in the administration of the game.

FIFA Football Federation of Sri Lanka

