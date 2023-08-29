BAFL 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.55%)
BIPL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.31%)
BOP 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
CNERGY 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
DFML 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.81%)
DGKC 48.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.8%)
FABL 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FCCL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
FFL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
GGL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HBL 98.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.35%)
HUBC 84.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 5.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.99%)
LOTCHEM 23.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.83%)
OGDC 96.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.68%)
PAEL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PIBTL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 85.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.89%)
PPL 72.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.61%)
PRL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
SILK 0.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.25%)
SSGC 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
TELE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.13%)
TPLP 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
TRG 90.83 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.15%)
UNITY 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,727 Decreased By -47.4 (-0.99%)
BR30 16,574 Decreased By -111.9 (-0.67%)
KSE100 47,061 Decreased By -417.5 (-0.88%)
KSE30 16,704 Decreased By -173.7 (-1.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sri Lanka’s Madushanka to miss Asia Cup due to injury

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2023 10:28am

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanka will miss the Asia Cup due to injury in yet another blow to the co-hosts’ title defence, according to media reports.

Sri Lanka have been ravaged by injuries to their frontline bowlers ahead of their opener against Bangladesh in Pallekele on Thursday.

Seamer Dushmantha Chameera will also miss the tournament with a shoulder injury, while spinner Wanindu Hasaranga will sit out the group stage with a thigh strain, according to earlier reports.

Fast bowler Lahiru Kumara is also doubtful with a recurring side strain.

Reuters has contacted Sri Lanka Cricket for comment.

Cricket website ESPNcricinfo, citing SLC’s chairman of the medical committee, said Madushanka could face a long spell on the sidelines having torn an oblique muscle during a practice match.

Kasun Rajitha, Pramod Madushan, and Matheesha Pathirana are likely to be called in to shore up Sri Lanka’s bowling unit.

Sri Lanka and Pakistan are co-hosting the Aug. 30 to Sept. 17 tournament, which also includes India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Sri Lanka Dilshan Madushanka Asia Cup 2023

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka’s Madushanka to miss Asia Cup due to injury

Intra-day update: rupee slips further against US dollar

ECC meeting chaired by Shamshad asks food ministry to help check smuggling, hoarding of sugar

Beneficial owners: Corporate sector asked to retain records for 10 years

Senate panel seeks list of power defaulters

Final decision expected today: PM holds consultations on electricity bills

2022-23: Rs160bn ST collected from power sector

Banking institutions asked to strengthen financial inclusion, gender equality

Minister seeks framework to increase pharma exports to $1bn

Jaranwala, Sargodha incidents: IGP unveils involvement of foreign entities

Attock Jail: Report on IK’s living conditions filed before SC

Read more stories