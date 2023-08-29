BAFL 41.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
BIPL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.07%)
BOP 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.85%)
DFML 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
DGKC 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.18%)
FABL 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
FCCL 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.21%)
GGL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 98.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.06%)
HUBC 84.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.05%)
LOTCHEM 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.33%)
MLCF 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.27%)
OGDC 97.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.27%)
PAEL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
PIOC 86.91 Decreased By ▼ -3.22 (-3.57%)
PPL 73.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.68%)
PRL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
SNGP 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.15%)
SSGC 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
TELE 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.43%)
TPLP 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
TRG 89.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.51%)
UNITY 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 4,775 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.88%)
BR30 16,686 Decreased By -270.1 (-1.59%)
KSE100 47,479 Decreased By -192.6 (-0.4%)
KSE30 16,877 Decreased By -93.5 (-0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research NPL (Nishat Power Limited) 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.48%

NPL - earrings up in FY23

BR Research Published 29 Aug, 2023 08:45am

Nishat Power Limited (PSX: NPL) has closed the financial year 2023 with a 23 percent year-on-year growth in its bottomline.

The power sector has been facing lower load factors due to significantly lower demand for electricity pushed partly by weary economic development and partly due to rising cost of power due to the ballooning circular debt and sector’s depleting liquidity. The sector has seen massive decline in power generation, which has kept the topline of power companies in check. NPL’s revenues fell by three percent year-on-year in FY23 mainly due to 32 percent year-on-year lower dispatches of electricity during the year, and a load factor of 31 percent. The decline in sales revenue was greater in 4QFY23 (37% YoY) where the total dispatches were down by 38 percent year-on-year with a load factor of 39 percent.

Despite fall in revenues, Nishat Power Limited’s gross margin benefitted from lower load factors that drove down the cost of sales (as fuel cost - a large component of the total cost remained low). As a result, NPL’s gross profit was up by 18 percent year-on-year. Also, the growth in gross profit for 4QFY23 was hefty 85 percent year-on-year, which according to a research note by Arif Habib was due to lower period weighing factor applicable on capacity payments last year.

Growth in the company’s bottomline was also driven by lower finance cost during the period due to lower short term borrowings. NPL’s finance cost was down by 62 percent year-on-year. While there was growth in administrative and other expenses, the finance cost for NPL was down by 62 percent year-on-year that contributed to the net profit growth. Other income was also up by 96 percent year-on-year.

The company did not announce any dividend for FY23, which was against the market sentiments as the IPP was expected to announced dividend after receiving Rs2 billion out of total Rs142 billion released by CPPA in June-23 to bring down circular debt.

NPL Nishat Power Limited

Comments

1000 characters

NPL - earrings up in FY23

ECC meeting chaired by Shamshad asks food ministry to help check smuggling, hoarding of sugar

Beneficial owners: Corporate sector asked to retain records for 10 years

Senate panel seeks list of power defaulters

Final decision expected today: PM holds consultations on electricity bills

2022-23: Rs160bn ST collected from power sector

378,426 evacuated as Sutlej River swells

Banking institutions asked to strengthen financial inclusion, gender equality

Minister seeks framework to increase pharma exports to $1bn

Jaranwala, Sargodha incidents: IGP unveils involvement of foreign entities

Attock Jail: Report on IK’s living conditions filed before SC

Read more stories