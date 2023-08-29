Minister seeks framework to increase pharma exports to $1bn

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce Dr Gohar Ejaz has sought to prepare a framework with the pharma industry to enhance pharmaceutical industry exports to one billion dollars.

Dr Ejaz held a pivotal meeting with the Pharmaceutical Association, led by Farooq Bukhari, chairman of the PPMA. The minister’s primary agenda was to discuss and strategise ways to boost the pharmaceutical industry’s exports.

During the meeting, an ambitious target of achieving a one-billion-dollar export milestone for the industry was set. Dr Ejaz expressed his unwavering commitment and support to the pharmaceutical sector, not only in his official capacity but also on a personal level.

He assured the delegation of his dedication to creating an environment conducive to the industry’s growth. He further emphasized the importance of focusing on exports as a means to enhance the country’s economic conditions.

Dr Ejaz also announced his decision to donate his entire income for the year to the welfare of the country. Recognising the need for a competitive edge in the global market, the minister urged the pharmaceutical delegation to formulate a comparative policy framework with regional countries.

He directed this framework to be presented by Wednesday, with the goal of aligning the industry with regional peers and facilitating increased exports. The meeting concluded on a positive note, with the pharmaceutical industry leaders appreciating the minister’s support and dedication to their sector.

