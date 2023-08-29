BAFL 41.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
BIPL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.07%)
BOP 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.85%)
DFML 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
DGKC 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.18%)
FABL 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
FCCL 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.21%)
GGL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 98.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.06%)
HUBC 84.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.05%)
LOTCHEM 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.33%)
MLCF 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.27%)
OGDC 97.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.27%)
PAEL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
PIOC 86.91 Decreased By ▼ -3.22 (-3.57%)
PPL 73.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.68%)
PRL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
SNGP 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.15%)
SSGC 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
TELE 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.43%)
TPLP 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
TRG 89.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.51%)
UNITY 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 4,775 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.88%)
BR30 16,686 Decreased By -270.1 (-1.59%)
KSE100 47,479 Decreased By -192.6 (-0.4%)
KSE30 16,877 Decreased By -93.5 (-0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Minister seeks framework to increase pharma exports to $1bn

Tahir Amin Published 29 Aug, 2023 06:01am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce Dr Gohar Ejaz has sought to prepare a framework with the pharma industry to enhance pharmaceutical industry exports to one billion dollars.

Dr Ejaz held a pivotal meeting with the Pharmaceutical Association, led by Farooq Bukhari, chairman of the PPMA. The minister’s primary agenda was to discuss and strategise ways to boost the pharmaceutical industry’s exports.

During the meeting, an ambitious target of achieving a one-billion-dollar export milestone for the industry was set. Dr Ejaz expressed his unwavering commitment and support to the pharmaceutical sector, not only in his official capacity but also on a personal level.

Country aims $1bn pharma exports by 2025, says Qamar

He assured the delegation of his dedication to creating an environment conducive to the industry’s growth. He further emphasized the importance of focusing on exports as a means to enhance the country’s economic conditions.

Dr Ejaz also announced his decision to donate his entire income for the year to the welfare of the country. Recognising the need for a competitive edge in the global market, the minister urged the pharmaceutical delegation to formulate a comparative policy framework with regional countries.

He directed this framework to be presented by Wednesday, with the goal of aligning the industry with regional peers and facilitating increased exports. The meeting concluded on a positive note, with the pharmaceutical industry leaders appreciating the minister’s support and dedication to their sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy Exports Pharmaceutical Industry pharmaceutical sector PPMA Dr Gohar Ejaz Pharma exports caretaker Minister for Commerce

Comments

1000 characters

Minister seeks framework to increase pharma exports to $1bn

ECC meeting chaired by Shamshad asks food ministry to help check smuggling, hoarding of sugar

Beneficial owners: Corporate sector asked to retain records for 10 years

Senate panel seeks list of power defaulters

Final decision expected today: PM holds consultations on electricity bills

2022-23: Rs160bn ST collected from power sector

378,426 evacuated as Sutlej River swells

Banking institutions asked to strengthen financial inclusion, gender equality

Jaranwala, Sargodha incidents: IGP unveils involvement of foreign entities

Attock Jail: Report on IK’s living conditions filed before SC

Read more stories