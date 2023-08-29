BAFL 41.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
BIPL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.07%)
BOP 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.85%)
DFML 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
DGKC 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.18%)
FABL 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
FCCL 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.21%)
GGL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 98.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.06%)
HUBC 84.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.05%)
LOTCHEM 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.33%)
MLCF 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.27%)
OGDC 97.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.27%)
PAEL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
PIOC 86.91 Decreased By ▼ -3.22 (-3.57%)
PPL 73.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.68%)
PRL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
SNGP 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.15%)
SSGC 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
TELE 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.43%)
TPLP 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
TRG 89.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.51%)
UNITY 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 4,775 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.88%)
BR30 16,686 Decreased By -270.1 (-1.59%)
KSE100 47,479 Decreased By -192.6 (-0.4%)
KSE30 16,877 Decreased By -93.5 (-0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Steady trend on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 29 Aug, 2023 06:01am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained firm and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new crop of cotton in Sindh is Rs 19,400 to Rs 19,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 19,200 to Rs 20,000 per maund and the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 19,400 to Rs 19,500 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 8,200 to Rs 9,300 per 40 kg.

1200 bales of Shahdad Pur, 1800 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 19,200 to Rs 19,300 per maund, 200 bales of Hyderabad, 200 bales of Rani Pur, 400 bales of Rohri, 400 bales of Kotri Kabeer were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 600 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund, 1400 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs 19,500 to Rs 19,800 per maund, 1400 bales of Vehari, 1200 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 19,800 per maund, 600 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 19,700 per maund, 1000 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund and 1000 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 19,800 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 19,200 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 365 per kg.

