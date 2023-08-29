Steady trend on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained firm and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new crop of cotton in Sindh is Rs 19,400 to Rs 19,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 19,200 to Rs 20,000 per maund and the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 19,400 to Rs 19,500 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 8,200 to Rs 9,300 per 40 kg.

1200 bales of Shahdad Pur, 1800 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 19,200 to Rs 19,300 per maund, 200 bales of Hyderabad, 200 bales of Rani Pur, 400 bales of Rohri, 400 bales of Kotri Kabeer were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 600 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund, 1400 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs 19,500 to Rs 19,800 per maund, 1400 bales of Vehari, 1200 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 19,800 per maund, 600 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 19,700 per maund, 1000 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund and 1000 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 19,800 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 19,200 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 365 per kg.

