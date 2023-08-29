Jaranwala incident: Govt wants to uphold rule of law at all costs: Minister

LAHORE: Caretaker Minister for Human Rights Khalil George has said the government is committed to uphold the rule of law at all costs.

Talking to media during a visit to Lahore General Hospital, he said even the government officials would not be exempted from facing the court if they commit injustices. He stressed equal rights to minorities in the country and acknowledged their significant role in Pakistan’s freedom struggle.

Khalil George also praised the unity among the Muslims and local communities of different faiths, particularly for supporting Christians in Jaranwala. He lauded the efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his team for the speedy rehabilitation work on damaged worship places and houses. “It is our religious, national as well as moral obligation to protect rights of minorities in the country,” he said.

Moreover, Inspector General Punjab Dr Usman Anwar told media that all culprits of the Jaranwala incident have been arrested. Over 300 people were investigated and more than 180 people were arrested in this case, he said, “No one is allowed to take the law into their hands.”

He said some miscreants attacked houses and churches in Jaranwala. He said all out assistance is being made to the affectees of the Jaranwala incident and the administration and government are with them. He said the Jaranwala incident is a conspiracy to disrupt social harmony and religious bonds between followers of two faiths. He also appealed Ulema for positive use of loud speakers. He said Punjab Police established Massaaq center to promote harmony in society. He lauded the role of Ulema and civil society that expressed solidarity with affectees of the incident.

