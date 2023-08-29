BAFL 41.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 29 Aug, 2023 07:22am

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
United Brands Ltd #                23-Aug-23   29-Aug-23                                   29-Aug-23
First Punjab Modaraba              23-Aug-23   30-Aug-23     NIL                           30-Aug-23
Engro Corporation Ltd              29-Aug-23   30-Aug-23     20% (ii)       25-Aug-23
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber
Company Ltd #                      24-Aug-23   31-Aug-23                                   31-Aug-23
Hascol Petroleum Ltd               25-Aug-23   31-Aug-23     NIL                           31-Aug-23
PESC1 (Pakistan Energy Sukuk-
Power Holding Ltd)                 25-Aug-23   31-Aug-23
SBLTFC (Samba Bank Ltd)            25-Aug-23   31-Aug-23
BIPLSC (Bank Islami
 Pakistan Ltd)                     30-Aug-23   31-Aug-23
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd                        30-Aug-23   31-Aug-23     750% (ii)      28-Aug-23
Pakgen Power Ltd #                 19-Aug-23   1-Sep-23                                     1-Sep-23
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd #       26-Aug-23   1-Sep-23                                     1-Sep-23
Bestway Cement Ltd                 26-Aug-23   1-Sep-23      60% (F)        24-Aug-23       1-Sep-23
Allied Bank Ltd                    30-Aug-23   1-Sep-23      25% (ii)       28-Aug-23
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd                    31-Aug-23   1-Sep-23      10% (ii)       29-Aug-23
MUGHALSC (Mughal
Iron & Steel
Industries Ltd)                    26-Aug-23   2-Sep-23
Pakgen Power Ltd                   2-Sep-23    2-Sep-23      150% (i)       31-Aug-23
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Ltd #         28-Aug-23   4-Sep-23                                     4-Sep-23
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd #      29-Aug-23   5-Sep-23                                     5-Sep-23
IGI Holdings Ltd                   4-Sep-23    5-Sep-23      20% (i)        31-Aug-23
JSTFC11 (Jahangir Siddiqui
& Co. Ltd) @                       30-Aug-23   6-Sep-23
Jubilee Life Insurance
 Company Ltd                       4-Sep-23    6-Sep-23      30% (i)        31-Aug-23
Adamjee Life Assurance
 Company Ltd                       5-Sep-23    6-Sep-23      10% (i)        1-Sep-23
Jauharabad Sugar Mills Ltd         31-Aug-23   7-Sep-23                                     7-Sep-23
Hascol Petroleum Ltd #             1-Sep-23    8-Sep-23                                     8-Sep-23
Saif Power Ltd #                   6-Sep-23    8-Sep-23                                    11-Sep-23
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd        6-Sep-23    8-Sep-23      50% (i)        4-Sep-23
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd. #     2-Sep-23    9-Sep-23                                     9-Sep-23
Tariq Corporation Ltd #            3-Sep-23    9-Sep-23                                     9-Sep-23
Faysal Bank Ltd                    7-Sep-23    9-Sep-23      10% (i)        5-Sep-23
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd #           5-Sep-23    11-Sep-23                                   11-Sep-23
Sui Northern Gas
 Pipelines Ltd. #                  5-Sep-23    11-Sep-23                                   11-Sep-23
Bank AL Habib Ltd                  7-Sep-23    11-Sep-23     45% (i)        5-Sep-23
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd        8-Sep-23    11-Sep-23     720% (i)       6-Sep-23
Standard Chartered
Bank (Pak) Ltd                     8-Sep-23    12-Sep-23     40% (i)        6-Sep-23
Gulistan Spinning Mills Ltd.       6-Sep-23    13-Sep-23     NIL                           13-Sep-23
Mughal Iron & Steel
 Industries Ltd #                  12-Sep-23   19-Sep-23                                   19-Sep-23
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd             15-Sep-23   23-Sep-23     35% (F)        13-Sep-23      23-Sep-23
BAFLTFC6 (Bank
Alfalah Ltd)                       11-Sep-23   25-Sep-23
Lucky Cement Ltd                   16-Sep-23   26-Sep-23     180% (F)       14-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd.          19-Sep-23   26-Sep-23     NIL                           26-Sep-23
International Steels Ltd           19-Sep-23   26-Sep-23     25% (F)        15-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Lucky Core Industries Ltd          20-Sep-23   26-Sep-23     330% (F)       18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd         20-Sep-23   26-Sep-23     580% (F)       18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Panther Tyres Ltd.                 20-Sep-23   26-Sep-23     20% (F)        18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
International Industries Ltd.      20-Sep-23   27-Sep-23     20% (F)        18-Sep-23      27-Sep-23
Pakistan Refinery Ltd.             20-Sep-23   27-Sep-23     NIL                           27-Sep-23
Pakistan Cables Ltd.               21-Sep-23   27-Sep-23                                   27-Sep-23
Colgate Palmolive
(Pakistan) Ltd.                    22-Sep-23   29-Sep-23     50% (F)        20-Sep-23      29-Sep-23
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd.               26-Sep-23   2-Oct-23      15% (F)                        2-Oct-23
Century Paper & Board
 Mills Ltd                         10-Oct-23   17-Oct-23                                   17-Oct-23
Tata textile Mills Ltd             12-Oct-23   19-Oct-23     30% (F)        10-Oct-23      19-Oct-23
MCB-Arif Habib Savings and
Investments Ltd                    16-Oct-23   23-Oct-23     55% (F)        12-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
Agriauto Industries Ltd            17-Oct-23   23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
Nishat Power Ltd                   19-Oct-23   26-Oct-23     30% (ii)       17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Pakistan State Oil
 Company Ltd                       19-Oct-23   26-Oct-23     75% (F)        17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber
Company Ltd                        19-Oct-23   26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
Crescent Steel & Allied
 Products Ltd                      20-Oct-23   26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
The Organic Meat
 Company Ltd                                                 10% Bonus
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure @

Issuance of Rightshare includinga

Premium of PKR25/-per share $

