KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== United Brands Ltd # 23-Aug-23 29-Aug-23 29-Aug-23 First Punjab Modaraba 23-Aug-23 30-Aug-23 NIL 30-Aug-23 Engro Corporation Ltd 29-Aug-23 30-Aug-23 20% (ii) 25-Aug-23 Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber Company Ltd # 24-Aug-23 31-Aug-23 31-Aug-23 Hascol Petroleum Ltd 25-Aug-23 31-Aug-23 NIL 31-Aug-23 PESC1 (Pakistan Energy Sukuk- Power Holding Ltd) 25-Aug-23 31-Aug-23 SBLTFC (Samba Bank Ltd) 25-Aug-23 31-Aug-23 BIPLSC (Bank Islami Pakistan Ltd) 30-Aug-23 31-Aug-23 Rafhan Maize Products Company Ltd 30-Aug-23 31-Aug-23 750% (ii) 28-Aug-23 Pakgen Power Ltd # 19-Aug-23 1-Sep-23 1-Sep-23 Tariq Glass Industries Ltd # 26-Aug-23 1-Sep-23 1-Sep-23 Bestway Cement Ltd 26-Aug-23 1-Sep-23 60% (F) 24-Aug-23 1-Sep-23 Allied Bank Ltd 30-Aug-23 1-Sep-23 25% (ii) 28-Aug-23 Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd 31-Aug-23 1-Sep-23 10% (ii) 29-Aug-23 MUGHALSC (Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd) 26-Aug-23 2-Sep-23 Pakgen Power Ltd 2-Sep-23 2-Sep-23 150% (i) 31-Aug-23 Tri-Star Mutual Fund Ltd # 28-Aug-23 4-Sep-23 4-Sep-23 Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd # 29-Aug-23 5-Sep-23 5-Sep-23 IGI Holdings Ltd 4-Sep-23 5-Sep-23 20% (i) 31-Aug-23 JSTFC11 (Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd) @ 30-Aug-23 6-Sep-23 Jubilee Life Insurance Company Ltd 4-Sep-23 6-Sep-23 30% (i) 31-Aug-23 Adamjee Life Assurance Company Ltd 5-Sep-23 6-Sep-23 10% (i) 1-Sep-23 Jauharabad Sugar Mills Ltd 31-Aug-23 7-Sep-23 7-Sep-23 Hascol Petroleum Ltd # 1-Sep-23 8-Sep-23 8-Sep-23 Saif Power Ltd # 6-Sep-23 8-Sep-23 11-Sep-23 Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd 6-Sep-23 8-Sep-23 50% (i) 4-Sep-23 Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd. # 2-Sep-23 9-Sep-23 9-Sep-23 Tariq Corporation Ltd # 3-Sep-23 9-Sep-23 9-Sep-23 Faysal Bank Ltd 7-Sep-23 9-Sep-23 10% (i) 5-Sep-23 Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd # 5-Sep-23 11-Sep-23 11-Sep-23 Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd. # 5-Sep-23 11-Sep-23 11-Sep-23 Bank AL Habib Ltd 7-Sep-23 11-Sep-23 45% (i) 5-Sep-23 Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 8-Sep-23 11-Sep-23 720% (i) 6-Sep-23 Standard Chartered Bank (Pak) Ltd 8-Sep-23 12-Sep-23 40% (i) 6-Sep-23 Gulistan Spinning Mills Ltd. 6-Sep-23 13-Sep-23 NIL 13-Sep-23 Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd # 12-Sep-23 19-Sep-23 19-Sep-23 Baluchistan Wheels Ltd 15-Sep-23 23-Sep-23 35% (F) 13-Sep-23 23-Sep-23 BAFLTFC6 (Bank Alfalah Ltd) 11-Sep-23 25-Sep-23 Lucky Cement Ltd 16-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 180% (F) 14-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd. 19-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 NIL 26-Sep-23 International Steels Ltd 19-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 25% (F) 15-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 Lucky Core Industries Ltd 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 330% (F) 18-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 580% (F) 18-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 Panther Tyres Ltd. 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 20% (F) 18-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 International Industries Ltd. 20-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 20% (F) 18-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 Pakistan Refinery Ltd. 20-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 NIL 27-Sep-23 Pakistan Cables Ltd. 21-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 Colgate Palmolive (Pakistan) Ltd. 22-Sep-23 29-Sep-23 50% (F) 20-Sep-23 29-Sep-23 Otsuka Pakistan Ltd. 26-Sep-23 2-Oct-23 15% (F) 2-Oct-23 Century Paper & Board Mills Ltd 10-Oct-23 17-Oct-23 17-Oct-23 Tata textile Mills Ltd 12-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 30% (F) 10-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 MCB-Arif Habib Savings and Investments Ltd 16-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 55% (F) 12-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 Agriauto Industries Ltd 17-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 NIL 23-Oct-23 Nishat Power Ltd 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 30% (ii) 17-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 75% (F) 17-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber Company Ltd 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 NIL 26-Oct-23 Crescent Steel & Allied Products Ltd 20-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 NIL 26-Oct-23 The Organic Meat Company Ltd 10% Bonus ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure @

Issuance of Rightshare includinga

Premium of PKR25/-per share $

