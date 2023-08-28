BAFL 41.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
BIPL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.07%)
BOP 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.85%)
DFML 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
DGKC 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.18%)
FABL 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
FCCL 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.21%)
GGL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 98.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.06%)
HUBC 84.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.05%)
LOTCHEM 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.33%)
MLCF 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.27%)
OGDC 97.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.27%)
PAEL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
PIOC 86.91 Decreased By ▼ -3.22 (-3.57%)
PPL 73.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.68%)
PRL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
SNGP 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.15%)
SSGC 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
TELE 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.43%)
TPLP 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
TRG 89.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.51%)
UNITY 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 4,775 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.88%)
BR30 16,686 Decreased By -270.1 (-1.59%)
KSE100 47,479 Decreased By -192.6 (-0.4%)
KSE30 16,877 Decreased By -93.5 (-0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Major Gulf bourses fall on Fed chair’s hawkish tone

Reuters Published 28 Aug, 2023 06:37pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday as a slightly hawkish outlook from U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell weighed on investor sentiment.

Powell on Friday reiterated the central bank would make all efforts to tackle inflation.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by Fed policy because most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

In Abu Dhabi, the index fell for a second consecutive session, ending 0.2% lower, weighed down by a 1.3% drop in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and a 0.7% decline in the UAE’s largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank.

The Qatari index fell 0.5%, snapping its winning streak from the two previous sessions, with most sectors in the red.

Most Gulf markets gain, Egypt outperforms

Qatar National Bank, the region’s largest lender, dropped 0.9% and Commercial Bank lost 1.3%.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index was down 0.1%, also after rising in the previous two sessions. The index was dragged down by a 2.2% decline in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services and a 0.7% fall in oil giant Saudi Aramco.

The world’s largest Islamic bank by assets, Al Rajhi Bank, and Banque Saudi Fransi slipped 0.3% and 0.9% respectively.

Dubai’s benchmark index ended flat with industry and utilities seeing broad losses but financial and communication sectors recording some gains.

Dubai road-toll operator Salik lost 1.2% and National Central Cooling dropped 2.1%.

The emirate’s largest lender Emirates NBD added 1.2%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index rose 0.4%, adding to gains in the previous two sessions, with Commercial International Bank and Palm Hills rising 1.4% and 4.3% respectively.

=======================================
 SAUDI ARABIA     fell 0.1% to 11,464
 KUWAIT           lost 0.4% to 7,726
 QATAR            fell 0.5% to 10,336
 EGYPT            added 0.4% to 18,585
 BAHRAIN          ended flat at 1,953
 OMAN             fell 0.1% to 4,769
 ABU DHABI        fell 0.2% to 9,749
 DUBAI            ended flat at 4,100
=======================================
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf stocks Gulf bourses

Comments

1000 characters

Major Gulf bourses fall on Fed chair’s hawkish tone

Toshakhana case: IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s plea

Indus Motor Company’s profit falls 39% YoY to Rs9.66bn in FY23

Glaxo Pakistan sustains Rs321mn losses in 6MCY23

Imaan Mazari rearrested after release from Adiala jail

'As soon as possible': ECP assures MQM-P, JI of timely delimitation

KSE-100 loses near 200 points in range-bound session

Ukraine slams neighbours for plan to curb grain imports

Cipher case: Special court extends Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s remand by 2 days

Pakistan to host UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Preparatory Meeting on Wednesday

Power tariffs: caretakers capitulate?

Read more stories