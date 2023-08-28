BAFL 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
BIPL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.01%)
BOP 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.22%)
DFML 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
DGKC 48.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.85%)
FABL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.84%)
FCCL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.59%)
FFL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.04%)
GGL 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
HBL 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.99%)
HUBC 85.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.12%)
LOTCHEM 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.29%)
MLCF 29.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.48%)
OGDC 97.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.91%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
PIOC 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-4.03%)
PPL 73.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.29%)
PRL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.43%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SNGP 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.84%)
SSGC 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.47%)
TPLP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.12%)
TRG 89.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.66%)
UNITY 24.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.15%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
BR100 4,782 Decreased By -34.8 (-0.72%)
BR30 16,706 Decreased By -249.7 (-1.47%)
KSE100 47,503 Decreased By -168.7 (-0.35%)
KSE30 16,894 Decreased By -76.4 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Asia’s cricket giants square up ahead of World Cup

AFP Published 28 Aug, 2023 11:48am

COLOMBO: Asia’s cricket giants India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will get a final chance to size each other up before October’s 50-over World Cup when the Asia Cup begins on Wednesday.

Fiery rivals India and Pakistan could clash as many as three times if they go all the way in the six-nation continental championship.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are co-hosts, a hybrid model agreed after World Cup hosts India refused to tour Pakistan, with the final on September 17 in Colombo.

Babar Azam’s Pakistan, who became the world’s top-ranked ODI team after last week’s 3-0 series sweep against Afghanistan, open their campaign at home on Wednesday against Asia Cup debutants Nepal in Multan.

Azam, who scored 113 runs in the Afghanistan series, leads a side containing a triple-pronged fast bowling attack in Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

World Cup hosts India, led by Rohit Sharma, will open their campaign against Pakistan in a hotly anticipated clash on Saturday in Pallekele.

India and Pakistan, who only play against each other in international tournaments due to the countries’ long-standing political tensions, are expected to meet again in the Super Four stage and could face off for a third time in the final.

“It’s not just Pakistan, there are other teams,” Rohit said of the hype surrounding the Pakistan clashes, with the rivals also scheduled to meet in the 50-over World Cup in Ahmedabad on October 14.

“Sri Lanka won the Asia Cup last year. So there are other teams who are playing good cricket and will challenge us.”

‘Test ourselves’

Rohit said the Asia Cup was the perfect place to “test ourselves, try and put ourselves under pressure and respond to that pressure.”

India’s batting has been boosted by the return of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer alongside Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Rohit.

The 50-over World Cup begins on October 5 in India.

Sri Lanka, who won the Asia Cup last year in Dubai when it was played as a Twenty20 tournament, have been hit by injuries ahead of their opener against Bangladesh in Kandy on Thursday.

Fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera is all but out of the tournament with a shoulder injury and leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is doubtful for at least the group matches having missed the Lanka Premier League final eight days ago with a thigh strain.

Bangladesh have had a difficult build-up with Tamim Iqbal stepping down as captain and missing the tournament with a back injury as he tries to get fit for the World Cup.

Veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been reappointed captain through to the end of the World Cup.

He previously led Bangladesh for 50 one-day internationals between 2009 and 2017.

Afghanistan, despite their recent loss to Pakistan, can pose problems with their potent spin attack of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi.

They also have in-form batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz who smashed 151 in a losing cause in the second game against Pakistan.

Minnows Nepal could be in for a baptism of fire having been clubbed with India and Pakistan in Group A. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan make up Group B.

The top two teams from each group advance to the Super Four with the leading two in the standings contesting the final.

India Pakistan Virat Kohli Afghanistan Sri Lanka Haris Rauf Rohit Sharma Shubman Gill Rashid Khan Colombo Twenty20 tournament Asia Cup 2023

Comments

1000 characters

Asia’s cricket giants square up ahead of World Cup

Intra-day update: rupee stays under pressure against US dollar

Incremental Units Consumption Subsidy: PALSP concerned at ‘discrimination’

Toshakhana case: IHC resumes hearing Imran Khan’s plea

ATC grants post-arrest bail to Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir in sedition case

Falls under domain of Ministry of Commerce: SBP says it can’t impose ban on import of any item

India releases more water into River Sutlej

PSW launching port community, airport community systems

FTO probe results in Rs2bn demand against NHA

Oil inches up after China moves to support flagging economy

Read more stories