BAFL 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
BIPL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.08%)
BOP 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
CNERGY 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.27%)
DFML 15.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.97%)
DGKC 49.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.91%)
FABL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
FCCL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
FFL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.02%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
HBL 99.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.3%)
HUBC 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 5.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.86%)
LOTCHEM 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.67%)
MLCF 29.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.87%)
OGDC 97.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.33%)
PAEL 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 88.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.64%)
PPL 74.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.78%)
PRL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 44.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.55%)
SSGC 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
TELE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
TPLP 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
TRG 91.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.13%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 4,801 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.34%)
BR30 16,840 Decreased By -116.2 (-0.69%)
KSE100 47,639 Decreased By -32.5 (-0.07%)
KSE30 16,943 Decreased By -28 (-0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden sends condolences to families of three US marines killed in Australian aircraft crash

Reuters Published 28 Aug, 2023 10:06am

SYDNEY: President Joe Biden on Monday sent his condolences to the families of three US Marines killed in an military aircraft crash on a northern Australian island as rescue and recovery personnel began work to bring the remains home.

An MV-22B Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft carrying 23 Marines crashed then caught fire on Melville Island, just off the northern coast of Australia, on Sunday morning local time. The Marines were taking part in military exercises.

“Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families of the Marines who lost their lives in this dead crash,” Biden said in a post on social media platform X.

“We are praying for those who also suffered injuries.” Eight Marines are in the Royal Darwin Hospital, with one in the intensive care unit. The remainder have returned to the barracks.

About 2,500 personnel from Australia, the US, the Philippines, Indonesia and East Timor were taking part in “Exercise Predators Run 2023” when the crash occurred.

Responders, including members of the Australian military and the US Marines, would now focus on recovering the remains of the three Marines at the crash site, according to Northern Territory Police Commissioner Michael Murphy.

“The mission has now changed from one of rescue to recovery,” he told a news conference.

“The emergency operations centre will now focus on the recovery of the three deceased marines with dignity.”

Murphy did not offer an explanation for the crash and said the investigation will be “prolonged, enduring, complex”.

Investigators are expected to stay at the crash site for at least 10 days.

Joe Biden

Comments

1000 characters

Biden sends condolences to families of three US marines killed in Australian aircraft crash

Intra-day update: rupee stays under pressure against US dollar

Incremental Units Consumption Subsidy: PALSP concerned at ‘discrimination’

ATC grants post-arrest bail to Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir in sedition case

Falls under domain of Ministry of Commerce: SBP says it can’t impose ban on import of any item

India releases more water into River Sutlej

PSW launching port community, airport community systems

FTO probe results in Rs2bn demand against NHA

Oil marginally lower as global economic concerns loom

PPP leader says Nawaz unlikely to come back by Oct

Balochistan: Interim setup to help usher in industrial revolution: PM

Read more stories