PPP reaches out to the affected Christian families of Jaranwala

Recorder Report Published 28 Aug, 2023 06:27am

LAHORE: On the directions of chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pakistan Peoples’ Party Central Punjab dowry sent to the Christian affectees of the Jaranwala incident Nargis George.

The dowry sent by former senior minister and General Secretary PPP Hassan Murtaza and vice president minority wing PPP Central Punjab Advin Sahotra.

Speaking on the occasion Hassan Murtaza said that leadership of PPP will not leave its Christian brothers and sisters alone in difficult times. He also said PPP Punjab Minority Vice President Edwin Sahotra will take these goods to Christian Colony Jaranwala and hand them over to the Nargis George.

Earlier while addressing a press conference Hassan Murtaza said that

People’s Party will participate fully in the upcoming elections. Without naming PML-N Murtaza said, our allies accuse People’s Party of supporting the delay in the general elections but he said PPP never supported any unconstitutional act. He said PPP is still facing the consequences of boycotting the 1985 elections.

PPP leaders Sania Kamran, Ayesha Ghori, Mian Ayub, Usman Salim Malik and Ahsan Rizvi and Zeeshan Shami were present on the occasion.

Hassan Murtaza categorically said People’s Party wants elections in 90 days according to the constitution. He further said PPP delegation will met officials of Election Commission and after that meeting of the Executive Committee of the party will be held in Lahore after that party will announce its future policy.

He said when the results of the census were presented, People’s Party congratulated that elections will be held in time adding that seats do not increase or decrease, and then there is no need for delimitation.

Former Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif himself had said that the elections will be held as per the constitution. “The common man today is forced to commit suicide. No dictator, judiciary or undemocratic institution can solve these problems,” Murtaza said.

He demanded that government should provide relief to the flood victims. He said chief minister Punjab belongs to Jhang he should do something for the rehabilitation of the flood victims.

While answering a question Hassan Murtaza said those who are running away from the election must be running because of their performance. He also said one party becomes blue eyed adding that there should be level playing field for all the political parties in the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Christian community Christian Hassan Murtaza Jaranwala incident Advin Sahotra

