Countering violent extremism

EDITORIAL: Speaking to journalists during his visit to Karachi, the Caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaarul Haq Kakar, expressed a strong resolve to deal with violent extremism in its different forms and manifestations.

In an obvious reference to the TTP (so-called Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan) terrorists he said “those who think we will fall prey to war fatigue should clear their misunderstanding. Let it be clear these wars are not fought by some individuals…or the Army chief alone. ...These wars are fought by the entire nation.”

And alluding to the likes of those who recently lay waste to a Christian neighbourhood in Jaranwala, he added, “as a nation, Pakistan won’t surrender to radicalisation, extremism, and intolerance.

Surrender isn’t an option. We will fight, no matter what.” These assertions have a deep resonance with all who want to see this country progress and prosper as a forward-looking state in conformity with the founding father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam’s vision for it.

Regarding the TTP militants, the talks sponsored by their Afghan Taliban hosts failed as warned by some of those who had dealt with them during and before the military operation Zarb-e-Azb in the erstwhile tribal areas, leading to a massive upsurge in terrorist attacks. Security forces have since been bravely taking them on.

A day before the interim PM spoke out, in two separate incidents four militant were killed and six soldiers also embraced martyrdom.

In a subsequent visit with his troops in Asman Manza area of upper South Waziristan, Army chief Gen Asim Munir once again avowed that “terrorists, their affiliated and abettors working at the behest of hostile agenda to destabilise Pakistan will be hunted down until their surrender to the State of Pakistan.”

It may take some time, but no militant outfit is stronger than the State. Another destabilising factor are the forces of obscurantism causing radicalisation, extremism and intolerance that the interim PM mentioned.

These elements are free to exploit religion for pelf and privilege, encouraged by politicians for their own short-sighted purposes, and in certain instances even patronised by a major centre of power. If there really is a realisation where it matters that extremism is undermining stability of the state and security of its people, it should not be so difficult to counter the same.

The place to start is where people are most susceptible to radicalisation and turn out to be terrorists. Whence that happens is not hidden from anyone. In fact, the political consensus-based National Action Plan that was devised in the wake of the carnage at the Army Public School in Peshawar, had identified them and suggested reform measures as well.

It must be implemented in letter and spirit. Equally important, the ideological narrative emanating from self-serving politicians, religious leaders, and other institutions, which drives people towards extremism, must change if this country is to become an enlightened, modern state at peace with itself. Let the ruling elites do what they say needs to be done.

