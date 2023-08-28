SSUET bags ‘Brand of the Year Award’

KARACHI: Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) has been once again bestowed with the Brand of the Year Award by the Brand Foundation for academic excellence and research development.

The university played an effective and significant role in transcending traditional disciplinary limitations in pursuit of intellectual fusion and developing a culture of academic enterprise and knowledge entrepreneurship.

Brands Foundation is focused on bringing global best practices, expertise & resources for branding transformation in Pakistan.

They are making local brands competitive in the global arena of Fortune Brands, to ensure a “Brand Empowerment Economy”.

Commenting on such an amazing achievement, Vice Chancellor SSUET, Prof Dr Vali Uddin said that it is a matter of great pride that the university secured the Brand of the Year Award second time which shows its tremendous progress in multiple directions like academics, research, knowledge areas, and co-curricular activities.

Sir Syed University was an active partner in the National Ideas Bank (NIB) and took part as a National Host in the national-level program. He pointed out, “We are fully aware that the world is moving at a fast pace. To match ever-growing professional demand, SSUET keeps abreast with innovation, creativity, and wisdom. Sir Syed University imparts quality education to the young generation and contributes to national and international development.

Research activities are encouraged in the university and students are groomed in a way to face the challenges of practical life.”

Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali said that Sir Syed University has always strived to be progressive, adapting to advances in science, engineering, and technology, as well as business management.

Vice Chancellor Prof Vali Uddin received the award from the Chief Guest Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Former Speaker of the National Assembly, along with the Registrar Cdr. Syed Sarfraz Ali (retd), Dean Faculty of Civil Engineering & Architecture, Prof. Dr. Mir Shabbar Ali, Dean Faculty of Computing & Applied Sciences plus Dean Faculty of Business Management & Social Sciences, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Asif, and Director Finance, Munif Advani.

