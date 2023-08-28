BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
Aug 28, 2023
FCCI to collaborate with PHA to help reduce environmental pollution

Press Release Published 28 Aug, 2023 06:27am

FAISALABAD: FCCI will make collaborated efforts with PHA to arrest environment pollution and covert Faisalabad into a lush green city of the country, said Dr. Khurram Tariq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He was talking to Zameer Hussain, Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) who visited FCCI along with his team and discussed the related issues.

Dr. Khurram Tariq said that FCCI was already taking active part in social welfare activities initiated on the directive of Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed. “We are ready to work with PHA for the greater interest of the city”, he said and appreciated the innovative plans of PHA to transform it into a self-reliant and sustainable organization.

He requested Director General PHA to allocate a piece of land for extensive tree plantation to FCCI which could also attract other industrialists to follow suit. He said that FCCI would continue its efforts to make canal road greener in addition to ensuring resources through a consortium of business communities.

He said that FCCI could also play its role to help PHA to generate reasonable funds by leasing out its spaces for petrol pumps, marquees and food courts etc.

Earlier Zameer Hussain, Director General PHA said that he was striving hard to make this organization economically sustainable and, in this connection, new proposals have been conceived for the fund starved agency.

He said that PHA has established 19 Miyawaki forests to arrest urban pollution. He said that the survival rate of trees planted by PHA is around 85% which would play a major role in arresting the footprints of carbon. He said that a meeting of PHA would be held very soon to take final decision on the proposed projects. He also invited Dr. Khurram Tariq to attend this meeting and give his valuable inputs.

