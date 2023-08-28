BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
BIPL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.7%)
BOP 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-5.76%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.18%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.67%)
DGKC 49.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.53%)
FABL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.13%)
FCCL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1%)
FFL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.81%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.82%)
HBL 99.77 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.42%)
HUBC 85.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
LOTCHEM 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.56%)
MLCF 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.32%)
OGDC 99.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.4%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.41%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PIOC 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.27%)
PPL 75.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.86%)
PRL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.72%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.98%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
TRG 91.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.55%)
UNITY 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,817 Decreased By -18.7 (-0.39%)
BR30 16,956 Decreased By -126.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,671 Decreased By -79.6 (-0.17%)
KSE30 16,971 Decreased By -35.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil posts second week of gains

Reuters Published 28 Aug, 2023 06:27am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures posted a second straight weekly gain on Friday, underpinned by stronger rival vegetable oils, despite weak export data.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 82 ringgit, or 2.11%, to 3,963 ringgit ($854.46) per metric ton when the market closed on Friday.

The contract was up 2.38% for the week, extending 4.1% gains from last week.

Hot and dry weather in the United States, which is likely to trim soybean output, and possible Chinese demand next week are supporting the price, said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract was up 2.51%, while its palm oil contract grew 1.2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) surged 1.38%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Export of Malaysian palm oil products for August 1-25 is seen falling between 4.3% and 7.8% from July 1-25 period, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia and cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Friday.

Indonesia’s palm oil exports, including refined products, in June stood at 3.45 million tons, while the stock by the end of June was at 3.69 million tons, data from the Indonesian Palm Oil Association showed.

Palm Oil palm oil prices Palm oil price

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil posts second week of gains

Incremental Units Consumption Subsidy: PALSP concerned at ‘discrimination’

Falls under domain of Ministry of Commerce: SBP says it can’t impose ban on import of any item

India releases more water into River Sutlej

PSW launching port community, airport community systems

FTO probe results in Rs2bn demand against NHA

PPP leader says Nawaz unlikely to come back by Oct

Balochistan: Interim setup to help usher in industrial revolution: PM

Trump raised $7.1m since he was booked Thursday at an Atlanta jail

Israeli FM meets Libyan FM

US officials visit Syria’s pro-Turkish rebel area

Read more stories