Aug 27, 2023
Pakistan

JI calls for nationwide strike on Sept 2 over inflated electricity bills

  • Urges the government to review the power tariff prices
BR Web Desk Published August 27, 2023 Updated August 27, 2023 08:08pm

As people across Pakistan take to the streets to protest record-high electricity bills, with some calling for civil disobedience campaigns, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Sunday announced a shutter-down strike on September 2 against inflated bills.

Siraj-ul-Haq, the Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami, called local authorities to review the electricity tariff prices and announced a nationwide protest on September 2.

In a public address, Haq said that he would mobilize people across the country to take to the streets in protest, as salaried class people are struggling to make ends meet due to the rising cost of food and basic commodities.

The JI chief said that his party would stand against what he called a “grave injustice” to the common man and that he would not remain silent against the “huge increase” in electricity bills.

Haq said that people are “literally struggling to make ends meet,” and that now is the time to “get your rights.”

Residents in several parts of Pakistan have set their electricity bills on fire in protest against the rising power tariff. The protesters are demanding that Pakistan immediately withdraw additional taxes and the recently announced hike in electricity prices.

Inflation in the crisis-hit country has skyrocketed amid a huge rise in energy and fuel prices, coupled with the negative impacts of the rupee’s devaluation.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar convened an urgent meeting regarding electricity bills following recent protests among the people.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, in the meeting, consultations will be held with respect to providing maximum relief to the consumers regarding electricity bills. The caretaker prime minister has directed the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) and the distribution companies to provide a detailed briefing in this regard.

An official told Business Recorder that the prime minister had convened the meeting following recent protests by the people, as well as the business community, against the hike in electricity bills.

When contacted, the official added that the time and programme would be scheduled after the return of the prime minister from Quetta.

The power sector and circular debt due to inefficiencies and line losses have been a grave concern for all governments without any improvement.

Me Aug 27, 2023 08:27pm
The hypocrisy is so evident! When they were part of the coalition they never took to the streets on inflation, crime or anything. Now to gather votes, they will do anything to create a false sense of sympathy
Johnny Walker Aug 27, 2023 08:36pm
Yes. It is about time the protests take place and continue till the boots and corrupt politicians and bureaucrats are safely interred in jails.
