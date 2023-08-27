BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
Aug 27, 2023
Pakistan

Lawyers protest against rising power bills

INP Published 27 Aug, 2023 03:05am

MUZAFFARGARH: In a significant show of dissent, the District Bar Association of Muzaffargarh orchestrated a full-day strike and protested against the relentless surge in electricity bills and mounting inflation.

The President of the District Bar Association, Sardar Sher Khan Korai Advocate, and General Secretary Bar Raffaqat Bhatta Advocate led the demonstration, conveying the collective rejection of the legal community in Muzaffargarh towards the daily escalation in electricity costs.

Speaking on the occasion, they expressed grave concern over unwarranted taxes on electricity bills, which have burdened the local populace beyond tolerable limits. They noted that the surge in electricity costs coupled with rampant inflation had detrimentally impacted the citizens.

District Bar Association Muzaffargarh demanded of complete elimination of taxes embedded in electricity bills and an immediate reduction in the per-unit electricity rate. They also warned of intensified protests if these demands were not met timely.

As a manifestation of their discontent, lawyers boycotted court proceedings, causing inconvenience to litigants.

