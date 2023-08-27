BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
Rain in Multan: WASA issues high alert

INP Published 27 Aug, 2023 03:05am

MULTAN: Managing Director WASA Chaudhry Muhammad Danish issued high alert in WASA after heavy rain in the city here on Saturday afternoon.

Managing Director WASA directed sewerage, disposal station officials to remain alert. He paid visit to various parts of the city along with director works Arif Abbas to check the drainage arrangements and inspected working of disposal stations.

Various disposal stations were run through generators due to electricity load shedding. Disposal station division ordered to keep standby generators operational and to mobilize teams and machinery into the field.

MD WASA directed to ensure drainage of rain water from metro routes and low lying areas. He directed to run all disposal stations at full capacity and ensure complete drainage of rainwater in the field. He ordered to remain into field till complete drainage of rain water and to follow SOPs for drainage of rain water from pond area.

Director works presented report to MD WASA as 69 millimeter rain was recorded at Chungi No 9 disposal station, 51 mm at old Shujabad road and 63 mm at Kari Jamandan disposal station.

MD WASA set up camp office at Chungi No 9 disposal station for monitoring of rain water. He directed officials to remain alert due to prediction of more rain.

