Aug 27, 2023
Pakistan

Governor returns 'Metropolitan University Bill'

INP Published 27 Aug, 2023 03:05am

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Saturday returned a bill to the provincial assembly regarding establishing Karachi Metropolitan University.

Raising objection to the bill passed by the Sindh Assembly, Governor Tessori sent it back unsigned. The governor particularly objected to mayor or administrator’s becoming the pro vice chancellor of the university.

The last Sindh Assembly had passed ‘The Karachi Metropolitan Uni versity Bill, 2022’ earlier this month.

It may be mentioned here that the Sindh governor had dissolved the Sindh Assembly on the recommendation of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on August 11 last. The governor signed the summary under Article 112(1) of the Constitution, which empowered him to dissolve the provincial assembly within 48 hours if advised by the chief minister.

Consequently, a caretaker government led by interim Chief Minister Former Justice Maqbool Baqar was sworn in August 19.

