PESHAWAR: FIA Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar on Saturday arrested three suspects involved in the illegal exchange of money (hundi) and confiscated huge amount of foreign currency.

On the direction of Deputy Director Afzal Niazi, accused Izzatullah was arrested from Torkhum having 51,000 Qatari riyals and 49,000 Saudi riyals. The arrest of the accused took place as a result of effective coordination between FIA Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar and FIA Immigration Torkhum.