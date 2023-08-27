BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
Aug 27, 2023
Pakistan

ATC allows police to interrogate PTI leaders, workers afresh

Recorder Report Published 27 Aug, 2023 03:05am

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court on Saturday allowed police to interrogate several PTI leaders and activists afresh in different cases of May 9 riots following the addition of new offences of mutiny and waging war against the state in the FIRs.

The court allowed an application of Shadman police investigating officer seeking permission to interrogate PTI-Punjab president Dr Yasmin Rashid, former provincial minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Senator Ijaz Chaudhry and five others again in a case of attack on the police station.

The court also permitted Sarwar Road police to interrogate afresh 68 suspects including fashion designer Khadija Shah, also a granddaughter of former army chief Asif Nawaz Janjua, former MNA Alia Hamza, activists Sanam Javed and Tayyaba Raja in the Corpse Commander House attack case.

The investigating officer also told the court that challan against the suspects had been handed over to the prosecution department for scrutiny.

The police have added new offences in all the May 9 cases including waging or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against Pakistan, abetting mutiny with offences under sections 120, 120-A, 120-B, 121-A, 505, 153, 153-A, 153-B and 107 of PPC.

The cases include the attacks on Askari Tower, Shadman Police Station, and torching of party offices of PML-N in Model Town.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

