BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
BIPL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.7%)
BOP 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-5.76%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.18%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.67%)
DGKC 49.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.53%)
FABL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.13%)
FCCL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1%)
FFL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.81%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.82%)
HBL 99.77 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.42%)
HUBC 85.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
LOTCHEM 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.56%)
MLCF 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.32%)
OGDC 99.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.4%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.41%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PIOC 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.27%)
PPL 75.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.86%)
PRL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.72%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.98%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
TRG 91.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.55%)
UNITY 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,817 Decreased By -18.7 (-0.39%)
BR30 16,956 Decreased By -126.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,671 Decreased By -79.6 (-0.17%)
KSE30 16,971 Decreased By -35.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ATC seeks arguments on bail pleas of Wazir, Imaan

Recorder Report Published 27 Aug, 2023 03:05am

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Saturday, sought arguments on the post-arrest bail pleas of former parliamentarian Ali Wazir and human rights lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari on August 28 in a sedition case registered against them under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997.

Duty judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hasssan heard the case as ATC judge Abul Hasnaat Zulqarnain was on leave. The duty judge adjourned the hearing of the bail applications without proceedings till August 28. The court sought arguments on the post-arrest bail application of the accused during the next hearing.

A first information report (FIR) was registered on the complaint of Inspector Mohammad Ashraf under Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) sections 124A (sedition), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 153 (inciting to riot), 153A (promotion of enmity between groups), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation). Sections 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) and 11 (power to order forfeiture) of the Anti-Terrorism Act read with Section 21i were included as well.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

ATC Ali Wazir Imaan Zainab Mazari bail plea

Comments

1000 characters

ATC seeks arguments on bail pleas of Wazir, Imaan

Disputes relating to income determination: Facts have to be duly considered: SC

JI announces protest against inflated power bills

KCCI, BMG reject hike in power tariffs

Countrywide protests against electricity tariff hike continue

Alvi for promotion of local products to reduce burden of import bills

Units involved in tax fraud: FBR suggests new sections in ST Act for penal action

Caretaker govt unveils its approach to economy

Sec 14(4) of Mohtasib Act: Power to decide ‘representation’ resides solely with President: SC

Appellate court should postpone proceedings when appellant is of unsound mind: LHC

‘Pre-poll rigging’ feared: PPP demands immediate release of census data

Read more stories