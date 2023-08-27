ATC seeks arguments on bail pleas of Wazir, Imaan

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Saturday, sought arguments on the post-arrest bail pleas of former parliamentarian Ali Wazir and human rights lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari on August 28 in a sedition case registered against them under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997.

Duty judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hasssan heard the case as ATC judge Abul Hasnaat Zulqarnain was on leave. The duty judge adjourned the hearing of the bail applications without proceedings till August 28. The court sought arguments on the post-arrest bail application of the accused during the next hearing.

A first information report (FIR) was registered on the complaint of Inspector Mohammad Ashraf under Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) sections 124A (sedition), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 153 (inciting to riot), 153A (promotion of enmity between groups), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation). Sections 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) and 11 (power to order forfeiture) of the Anti-Terrorism Act read with Section 21i were included as well.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023