Seven die as van overturns in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: In a heartbreaking incident on the Mansehra expressway, seven individuals lost their lives, while five others sustained severe injuries when a passenger van veered off the road and plummeted into a ditch.

The passenger van was going to Mansehra from Battagram. Rescue sources said that seven people including two women died and five others sustained injuries.

Immediately following the accident, rescue teams rushed to the scene to provide aid. The injured, in a state of distress, were initially taken to King Abdullah Hospital in Mansehra for medical assistance.

Due to the seriousness of their injuries, five of these victims were later transferred to the Ayub Medical Complex for specialized care.

The deceased included Abdul Raqib, Hassan Taj, Siddiqullah and Amanullah. The rescue team administered first aid and shifted the injured and deceased to the nearby Mansehra Hospital.

Local authorities are urging drivers to exercise caution, especially on expressways, and are emphasising the importance of regular vehicle maintenance. The families of the victims are receiving support from the local community during this challenging time.