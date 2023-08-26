BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
Islamabad Electric Supply Company seeks police deployment in wake of protests

  • Says consumers are visiting different offices of IESCO in groups and mobs to protest against electricity issues
BR Web Desk Published August 26, 2023 Updated August 26, 2023 01:58pm

In the wake of protests, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has sought deployment of police force at its different offices to avoid “unpleasant” situations.

In a letter to Rawalpindi’s city police officer available with Business Recorder, IESCO said that consumers are visiting different offices of IESCO in groups and mobs to protest against electricity issues.

“The employees of IESCO are feeling un-rest while performing their duties.

The situation is quite alarming which may lead to create law and order damaging of IESCO property/installations etc,“ the letter read.

“Early action is highly appreciated,” the letter concluded.

On Thursday, the power division sought approval of the regulator for the recovery of capacity charges as well as others from the consumers.

As per official figures, IESCO wanted to recover Rs8.024 billion, Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Rs6.794 billion, Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) Rs6.042 billion, Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) Rs5.816 billion, and Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) are Rs3.469 billion.

Moreover, the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) wanted to recover the highest amount of Rs28.906 billion on account of capacity payment from the consumers. While Multan Electric Supply Company (MEPCO) wanted Rs22.634 billion.

