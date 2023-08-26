BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
Opinion

Karachi: The Red Bus blessing

Published 26 Aug, 2023 06:13am

The People’s Bus is perhaps the only meaningful relief for the residents of Karachi, a city of teeming millions which has an unfortunate history of ethnic/sectarian killings and bomb blasts. The fare for any one-side travel or journey from any one point to any other point is just Rs50.

It’s a fact that the very sight of the buses plying between various localities of Karachi is a pleasant experience for an ordinary Karachiite who has suffered too much for too long.

The commuters boarding these buses get to their respective destinations without undergoing any major or minor ordeal during their journeys. Armed with a courteous demeanor, the bus staff deal with passengers with respect. The overall ambience inside a fully air-conditioned vehicle adds to the self-esteem of passenger belonging to different walks of life.

Last but not least, the successive Pakistan People’s Party governments had been treating this city with utmost contempt until recently due to vote politics.

The party now seems to have reached out to the residents of this city through introduction of a much-needed modern mass transit system in an effective manner. This will surely help it brighten its electoral prospects in a city, which has been traditionally hostile to it, as well.

Saleem Faruqui (Karachi)

Karachi Peoples Bus Service Karachiites Red buses

