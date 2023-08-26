BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
BIPL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.7%)
BOP 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-5.76%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.18%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.67%)
DGKC 49.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.53%)
FABL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.13%)
FCCL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1%)
FFL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.81%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.82%)
HBL 99.77 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.42%)
HUBC 85.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
LOTCHEM 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.56%)
MLCF 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.32%)
OGDC 99.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.4%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.41%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PIOC 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.27%)
PPL 75.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.86%)
PRL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.72%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.98%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
TRG 91.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.55%)
UNITY 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,817 Decreased By -18.7 (-0.39%)
BR30 16,956 Decreased By -126.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,671 Decreased By -79.6 (-0.17%)
KSE30 16,971 Decreased By -35.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Jaranwala tragedy: 77 suspects rounded up so far: minister

NNI Published 26 Aug, 2023 06:13am

KARACHI: Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed Khan on Friday vowed to punish culprits involved in the Jaranwala incident, saying that so far 177 suspects have been rounded up.

He said this while talking to media during his visit to Karachi Press Club (KPC). KPC President Saeed Sarbazi and Secretary Shoaib Ahmed were also present.

Aneeq said minorities including the Christian community enjoy equal rights in the country and the government would ensure the safety of their worship places.

He said the caretaker prime minister, ministers, as well as, Ulema, people, and politicians had vehemently condemned the Jaranwala vandalism.

To a question, he said that a neighbouring country did not want to see Pakistan as a prosperous and developing country.

Commenting on the recent visit of the Minister of Hajj & Umrah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Dr Tawfiq Bin Fawzan Al Rabiah, he said a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on the construction of Pakistan Houses in Mecca and Madina demolished during the expansion of Masjid-ul-Haram.

The Minister said that he also talked to the Saudi Minister about providing equal facilities to Pakistani pilgrims including immigration facilities in the country.

Earlier, he said that Karachi was the economic hub of the country and he attached a close relation to the Karachi Press Club (KPC). He said he was available to take the issues of KPC to the Prime Minister and get them resolved on priority.

KPC Shoaib Ahmed Jaranwala tragedy Aneeq Ahmed Khan

Comments

1000 characters

Jaranwala tragedy: 77 suspects rounded up so far: minister

SOEs monitoring under IMF SBA: Finance Division yet to operationalise CMU

Shamshad holds virtual meeting with IMF staff team

SECP issues first certificate of Shariah compliance

Nawaz to return in Oct, says Shehbaz

Rising political ‘clamour’ may force earlier elections

PPP decides to demand ‘polls in 90 days’

LEAs unearth attempt aimed at hacking govt officials’ phones

Mega scam: 3 Customs inspectors dismissed from service

Sindh govt bans new housing projects

Suspension of D&SJ’s verdict: IHC defers hearing of Imran’s appeal

Read more stories