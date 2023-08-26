BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
9 May riots: Police allowed interrogating 14 PTI leaders

Recorder Report Published 26 Aug, 2023 06:13am

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday allowed police to interrogate 14 PTI leaders including Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ijaz Chaudhry, Mian Mehmoodur Rashid and others as provision of incitement to mutiny and other provisions were included in the cases in connection with the May 9 riots.

Earlier, the investigating officers of the cases informed the court that some further provisions have been added in the FIRs registered against the accused persons. They said the accused are required to interrogate further in the said provisions and asked the court to allow their plea.

The court accepted their plea accordingly and allowed them to interrogate the accuse persons further in the May 09 riot cases.

