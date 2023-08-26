Wah Industries opens ‘guns outlet’ in Multan

WAH CANTT: Wah Industries Limited (WIL) a company of Pakistan Ordnance Factories inaugurated its Guns and More Outlet at Masood Metro Mall, Multan.

The unveiling ceremony was done by Director General Production (POF). The new opening will benefit in meeting market demands of hunters in southern Punjab region.

The outlet will be selling all non-prohibited bore arms and ammunition manufactured by Pakistan Ordnance Factories, imported items, hunting gears and other accessories.

