BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 25, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 25, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 47,077
High: 47,393.47
Low: 46,682.52
Net Change: 673.77
Volume (000): 91,943
Value (000): 5,364,166
Makt Cap (000) 1,672,448,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,928.91
NET CH (-) 43.01
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,962.32
NET CH (+) 1.8
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,326.99
NET CH (+) 34.83
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,256.61
NET CH (-) 17.59
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,444.94
NET CH (-) 28.22
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,973.40
NET CH (-) 31.11
------------------------------------
As on: 25-Aug-2023
====================================
