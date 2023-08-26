KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 25, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 47,077 High: 47,393.47 Low: 46,682.52 Net Change: 673.77 Volume (000): 91,943 Value (000): 5,364,166 Makt Cap (000) 1,672,448,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,928.91 NET CH (-) 43.01 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,962.32 NET CH (+) 1.8 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,326.99 NET CH (+) 34.83 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,256.61 NET CH (-) 17.59 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,444.94 NET CH (-) 28.22 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,973.40 NET CH (-) 31.11 ------------------------------------ As on: 25-Aug-2023 ====================================

