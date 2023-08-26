BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 26 Aug, 2023 07:04am

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

======================================================================================================
                                                              Dividend        C-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                          Book Closure          Bonus/           Date              EOGM
                                      From          To         Right          x-Price
======================================================================================================
United Brands Limited #            23-Aug-23    29-Aug-23                                    29-Aug-23
First Punjab Modaraba              23-Aug-23    30-Aug-23      NIL                           30-Aug-23
Engro Corporation Limited          29-Aug-23    30-Aug-23      20% (ii)       25-Aug-23
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber 
Company Limited #                  24-Aug-23    31-Aug-23                                    31-Aug-23
SBLTFC (Samba Bank Limited)        25-Aug-23    31-Aug-23
Hascol Petroleum Ltd               25-Aug-23    31-Aug-23      NIL                           31-Aug-23
PESC1 (Pakistan Energy
Sukuk-Power Holding 
Limited)                           25-Aug-23    31-Aug-23
BIPLSC (Bank Islami 
Pakistan Ltd.)                     30-Aug-23    31-Aug-23
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Limited                    30-Aug-23    31-Aug-23      750% (ii)      28-Aug-23
Pakgen Power Limited #             19-Aug-23    1-Sep-23                                      1-Sep-23
Tariq Glass Industries 
Limited #                          26-Aug-23    1-Sep-23                                      1-Sep-23
Bestway Cement Limited             26-Aug-23    1-Sep-23       60% (F)        24-Aug-23       1-Sep-23
Allied Bank Limited                30-Aug-23    1-Sep-23       25% (ii)       28-Aug-23
Dawood Hercules Corporation 
Limited                            31-Aug-23    1-Sep-23       10% (ii)       29-Aug-23
MUGHALSC (Mughal Iron &
Steel Industries Limited)          26-Aug-23    2-Sep-23
Pakgen Power Limited               2-Sep-23     2-Sep-23       150% (i)       31-Aug-23
Tri-Star Mutual Fund 
Limited #                          28-Aug-23    4-Sep-23                                      4-Sep-23
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan 
Limited #                          29-Aug-23    5-Sep-23                                      5-Sep-23
IGI Holdings Limited               4-Sep-23     5-Sep-23       20% (i)        31-Aug-23
JSTFC11 (Jahangir Siddiqui &
Co. Limited) @                     30-Aug-23    6-Sep-23
Jubilee Life Insurance 
Company Ltd.                       4-Sep-23     6-Sep-23       30% (i)        31-Aug-23
Adamjee Life Assurance
Company Limited                    5-Sep-23     6-Sep-23       10% (i)        1-Sep-23
Jauharabad Sugar Mills 
Limited                            31-Aug-23    7-Sep-23                                      7-Sep-23
Hascol Petroleum Ltd #             1-Sep-23     8-Sep-23                                      8-Sep-23
Saif Power Limited #               6-Sep-23     8-Sep-23                                     11-Sep-23
Kohinoor Spinning Mills 
Ltd. #                             2-Sep-23     9-Sep-23                                      9-Sep-23
Tariq Corporation Limited #        3-Sep-23     9-Sep-23                                      9-Sep-23
Faysal Bank Limited                7-Sep-23     9-Sep-23       10% (i)        5-Sep-23
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited #       5-Sep-23     11-Sep-23                                    11-Sep-23
Sui Northern Gas 
Pipelines Ltd. #                   5-Sep-23     11-Sep-23                                    11-Sep-23
Bank AL Habib Limited              7-Sep-23     11-Sep-23      45% (i)        5-Sep-23
Standard Chartered Bank 
(Pak) Ltd                          8-Sep-23     12-Sep-23      40% (i)        6-Sep-23
Gulistan Spinning Mills Ltd.       6-Sep-23     13-Sep-23      NIL                           13-Sep-23
Baluchistan Wheels Limited         15-Sep-23    23-Sep-23      35% (F)        13-Sep-23      23-Sep-23
BAFLTFC6 (Bank Alfalah 
Limited)                           11-Sep-23    25-Sep-23
Lucky Cement Limited               16-Sep-23    26-Sep-23      180% (F)       14-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
International Steels 
Limited                            19-Sep-23    26-Sep-23      25% (F)        15-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd.          19-Sep-23    26-Sep-23      NIL                           26-Sep-23
Mari Petroleum Company 
Limited                            20-Sep-23    26-Sep-23      580% (F)       18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Lucky Core Industries 
Limited                            20-Sep-23    26-Sep-23      330% (F)       18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Panther Tyres Ltd.                 20-Sep-23    26-Sep-23      20% (F)        18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
International Industries 
Ltd.                               20-Sep-23    27-Sep-23      20% (F)        18-Sep-23      27-Sep-23
Pakistan Refinery Ltd.             20-Sep-23    27-Sep-23      NIL                           27-Sep-23
Colgate Palmolive 
(Pakistan) Ltd.                    22-Sep-23    29-Sep-23      50% (F)        20-Sep-23      29-Sep-23
Otsuka Pakistan Limited.           26-Sep-23    2-Oct-23       15% (F)                        2-Oct-23
Century Paper & Board Mills 
Limited                            10-Oct-23    17-Oct-23                                    17-Oct-23
Tata textile Mills Limited         12-Oct-23    19-Oct-23      30% (F)        10-Oct-23      19-Oct-23
MCB-Arif Habib Savings and
Investments Limited                16-Oct-23    23-Oct-23      55% (F)        12-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
Nishat Power Limited               19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23      30% (ii)       17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber
Company Limited                    19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23      NIL                           26-Oct-23
Pakistan State Oil Company 
Limited                            19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23      75% (F)        17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Crescent Steel & Allied 
Products Ltd.                      20-Oct-23    26-Oct-23      NIL                           26-Oct-23
The Organic Meat Company 
Limited                                                        10% Bonus
======================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure @

Issuance of Right share including

a Premium of PKR 25/- per share $

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Companies PSX Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

