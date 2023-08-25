BAFL 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
BIPL 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.11%)
BOP 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.51%)
CNERGY 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.56%)
DFML 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.07%)
DGKC 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.51%)
FABL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.09%)
FCCL 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.23%)
HBL 99.99 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.64%)
HUBC 85.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
LOTCHEM 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.6%)
MLCF 29.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.19%)
OGDC 99.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.29%)
PAEL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.31%)
PIOC 90.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.79%)
PPL 75.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.46%)
PRL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.66%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.98%)
SNGP 45.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
SSGC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
TELE 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.93%)
TRG 91.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.97%)
UNITY 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,817 Decreased By -18.7 (-0.39%)
BR30 16,956 Decreased By -126.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,671 Decreased By -79.6 (-0.17%)
KSE30 16,971 Decreased By -35.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Brazil's Lula to reshuffle cabinet after Africa trip: minister

Reuters Published August 25, 2023

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil's Institutional Relations Minister Alexandre Padilha said on Friday that President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will announce a cabinet reshuffle after coming back from a trip to Africa, although the exact date of the move is yet to be determined.

The leftist president is widely expected to make some changes in his cabinet in order to secure more support to his administration in Congress, naming some members from centrist and center-right parties as ministers.

BRICS leaders meet in South Africa as bloc weighs expansion

Padilha said Congressmen Silvio Costa Filho and Andre Fufuca - members of the conservative Republicans and Progressives parties, respectively - will both join the executive, but did not give further detail on which portfolios they would have.

The expected cabinet reshuffle will help the government advance its legislative priorities in Congress, Padilha told reporters.

Among the government's top legislative agenda items are the reform of Brazil's complex tax system and approval of proposals by Finance Minister Fernando Haddad to increase tax revenue to contain its fiscal deficit.

Brazil Africa Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Alexandre Padilha

Comments

1000 characters

Brazil's Lula to reshuffle cabinet after Africa trip: minister

Pakistan has not made formal request to join BRICS: FO

New low: rupee settles at 301 against US dollar

Judge who sentenced Imran in Toshakhana case made OSD

One year on from floods, millions of Pakistani children still need urgent support, warns UNICEF

PML-N urges elections after delimitation, PPP wary of delay

US Fed ‘prepared to raise rates further’ on too-high inflation

KSE-100 drifts lower after volatile session, ends week 1.14% down

Pak Suzuki bleeds Rs9.68bn as losses in 6MCY23 as finance costs soar

MARI granted license to explore minerals in Chagai, Balochistan

Cipher case: Special court extends Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s remand by 3 days

Read more stories