BAFL 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.6%)
BIPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.05%)
BOP 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.01%)
CNERGY 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
DFML 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.54%)
DGKC 49.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.73%)
FABL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.67%)
FCCL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
FFL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.48%)
GGL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.22%)
HBL 99.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.45%)
HUBC 85.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.91%)
LOTCHEM 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
MLCF 29.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.15%)
OGDC 99.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.79%)
PAEL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.31%)
PIOC 91.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.83%)
PPL 75.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.73%)
PRL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.15%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.97%)
SNGP 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.2%)
SSGC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TPLP 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
TRG 93.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.84%)
UNITY 24.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,821 Decreased By -14.8 (-0.31%)
BR30 16,991 Decreased By -91.7 (-0.54%)
KSE100 47,689 Decreased By -61.5 (-0.13%)
KSE30 16,975 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.18%)
Gold eases as US dollar jumps, spotlight on Powell’s speech

Reuters Published 25 Aug, 2023 10:13am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

Gold prices edged lower on Friday as the US dollar reclaimed a 2-1/2 month peak, but the metal was headed for its best week in six ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that could offer clues on the interest rate outlook.

Spot gold eased 0.2% to $1,913.90 per ounce by 0323 GMT, while US gold futures shed 0.3% to $1,942.

Gold has risen about 1.3% so far in the week, which could be its first week of gains this month, as prices climbed to their highest since Aug. 10 on Thursday after a retreat in US Treasury yields.

Two Fed officials on Thursday tentatively welcomed a recent jump in bond market yields, while noting they see a good chance that no more interest rate increases will be needed.

For more rate clues, investors will focus on Powell and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde’s speeches expected later in the day at the annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

“The false break of $1,900 has provided a nice rally to the $1,920 area, but Powell has the ability to send gold back down to $1,900 as much as he could send it to $1,940,” said Matt Simpson, a senior analyst at City Index.

“The stronger US dollar is clearly acting as a headwind for gold.” The US dollar raced for its sixth straight weekly gain, making bullion more expensive for overseas buyers.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell further on Thursday and were at their lowest since January 2020.

Among other metals, spot silver edged 0.4% lower to $24.04 per ounce and platinum was steady at $933.68.

Palladium fell 0.3% to $1,236.69. Silver and platinum were headed for their best weeks since July 14.

Palladium was set for a second straight weekly decline.

Gold Spot gold bullion

