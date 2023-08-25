BAFL 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.6%)
BIPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.05%)
BOP 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.01%)
CNERGY 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
DFML 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.54%)
DGKC 49.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.73%)
FABL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.67%)
FCCL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
FFL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.48%)
GGL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.22%)
HBL 99.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.45%)
HUBC 85.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.91%)
LOTCHEM 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
MLCF 29.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.15%)
OGDC 99.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.79%)
PAEL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.31%)
PIOC 91.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.83%)
PPL 75.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.73%)
PRL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.15%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.97%)
SNGP 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.2%)
SSGC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TPLP 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
TRG 93.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.84%)
UNITY 24.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,821 Decreased By -14.8 (-0.31%)
BR30 16,991 Decreased By -91.7 (-0.54%)
KSE100 47,689 Decreased By -61.5 (-0.13%)
KSE30 16,975 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper falls as firm dollar weighs

Reuters Published 25 Aug, 2023 10:11am

Copper prices declined on Friday as a strong dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.1% to $8,355 per metric ton by 0344 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange shed 0.5% to 68,780 yuan ($9,438.08) a ton.

The US dollar rose to its highest in more than two months and was on course for its sixth straight week of gains as markets awaited a speech from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to gauge the country’s monetary policy path.

SHFE aluminium fell 0.2% to 18,635 yuan, nickel eased 0.1% to 169,230 yuan, lead declined 0.5% to 16,370 yuan, tin lost 1% to 215,640 yuan while zinc rose 0.6% to 20,535 yuan.

LME zinc fell 0.7% to $2,378 a ton, lead declined 0.6% to $2,170.50, tin lost 0.7% to $25,700, while aluminium rose 0.1% to $2,159 and nickel advanced 0.4% to $20,915.

On a weekly basis, both copper contracts are set to gain on China’s efforts to stabilise the yuan and on hopes of improving demand ahead of a peak consumption season.

LME copper is on track for its best weekly increase in a month.

However, poor economic data from China continued to pressure the demand outlook and prices. SHFE tin was set for its best week since July 7.

Despite weak demand, supply pressure is rising after Myanmar banned ore mining from August.

Copper

Comments

1000 characters

Copper falls as firm dollar weighs

Intra-day update: rupee under pressure against US dollar

‘Vision of $80bn exports’ shared with EU envoy

MARI granted license to explore minerals in Chagai, Balochistan

Export boost: Gohar for early operationalisation of EXIM Bank

CCoE reconstituted

Ginning factories: Govt decides to implement ‘track and trace’ system

LHC seeks replies over likely delay in elections

US envoy meets CEC ahead of elections

India’s Reliance Industries to sell additional stake in retail arm

UoSC payment to NTDC: Tax dept issuing notices to Discos for not deducting WHT

Read more stories