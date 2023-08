BENGALURU: Indian shares opened lower on Friday amid caution after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) policy meeting minutes flagged inflation risks.

Indian shares open higher ahead of RBI policy minutes

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.56% at 19,278.25 at 9:15 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.63% to 64,839.03.