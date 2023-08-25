CCoE reconstituted

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq has reconstituted the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE), on Thursday, with Minister for Power and Petroleum as its chairman.

The members of the CCoE include Minister for Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs, and Privatisation; Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives; Minister for Communications, Railways and Maritime Affairs; Minister for Law and Justice, Climate Change and Water Resources.

By special invitation, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Establishment, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Secretary Finance, Secretary Power, Secretary Petroleum, Secretary Law and Justice, Chairman NEPRA, and Chairman OGRA could attend the CCoE meeting.

The terms of reference of the CCoE include ensuring the smooth implementation of energy projects currently under way or in the pipeline, in particular projects falling under the umbrella of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), well within timelines stipulated for these projects, identify and remove bottlenecks in the expeditious implementation of these projects; identify the flaws and deficiencies of the existing legal and institutional framework governing the energy sector and formulate reform initiatives as well as to review the current energy policy and remove its weaknesses and conduct inter-ministerial coordination whenever required, but at least once every fortnight.

