Bilawal to chair CEC meeting today

KARACHI: PPP Chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has called a meeting of the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) in Karachi on Friday.

Party members from all over the country including Punjab have been invited to the CEC meeting and they were directed to attend the CEC meeting in their personal capacity.

No CEC member will take part in the meeting through video link.

PPP Lahore President Ch Aslam Gill and Women Wing Punjab President Samina Khalid Ghurki will participate in the CEC meeting.

National Assembly Speaker and PPP Punjab President Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Syed Hassan Murtaza, Chaudhry Manzoor, Tasneed Qureshi and others will also be in attendance.

Sources in the party said the CEC huddle will ponder over preparations relating to the general elections.

Decisions are also expected to be taken regarding reactivating PPP organisations in Punjab and Lahore and to fill the vacant slots immediately.