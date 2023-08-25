General elections: Ministers pledge support to ECP

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi met with Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti and the duo pledged to provide full support to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct general elections in the country.

During the meeting, they discussed the matter pertaining to extending the required assistance to the ECP for holding the next general elections in the country.

“Both the ministers pledged to provide full support to the ECP in its constitutional responsibility to conduct general elections in the country,” according to a statement issued by the office of the interim information minister. It added that the duo also discussed the overall situation of the country.

Later talking to media persons, Solangi said that the caretaker government will conduct elections on the date to be announced by the ECP.

“We do not want to take the powers of the Election Commission. The Election Commission has taken a stand, we stand behind it,” the caretaker federal minister for information said.

He said that under Article 218(3), the caretaker government will fully support the Election Commission in conducting free, fair, impartial, and transparent elections.

