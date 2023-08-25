Shahid Ahmad lauds New York Warriors for promoting cricket in US

FORT LAUDERDALE (Florida): Shahid Ahmad Khan, Member President’s Advisory Committee on the Arts, the US Administration, has lauded the role of Pakistani entrepreneur Kamran Awan, the owner of New York Warriors in promoting cricket in the US. He was talking after the New York Warriors bagged its first win in the US Masters T10 League at Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The global T10 league has come to the US after creating stir in UAE, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. The latest format of cricket is fast catching up in the US as well.

Shahid Khan expressed his confidence that the cricket will hold a strong ground in the US and termed the US Masters T10 as the impetus. He said that cricket is too close to the hearts of Pakistanis. He added that Kamran’s decision to pick a team in the US Masters T10 League is a testimony of the great American dream as well as a strong initiative to introduce Pakistani culture in the US.

He said “being the Advisor to the Biden administration I see a lot of potential in the US to embrace different cultures and cricket being one of them.” We would extend our utmost support to such initiatives that bring people from different culture together, added Shahid.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023