BAFL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.97%)
BIPL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-8.21%)
BOP 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.32%)
CNERGY 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
DFML 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.39%)
DGKC 50.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
FABL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.21%)
FCCL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.91%)
FFL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
HBL 99.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
HUBC 85.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.83%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
KEL 2.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
MLCF 29.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 100.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.21%)
PAEL 9.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
PIOC 91.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PPL 75.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.64%)
PRL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
SSGC 8.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
TPLP 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.42%)
TRG 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
UNITY 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.4%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 4,838 Increased By 37.8 (0.79%)
BR30 17,083 Increased By 32.7 (0.19%)
KSE100 47,751 Increased By 332.1 (0.7%)
KSE30 17,006 Increased By 152.7 (0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Cable car owner arrested after ignoring safety warnings: police

AFP Published August 24, 2023 Updated August 24, 2023 09:39pm
This photograph shows a view of the chairlift cable on August 23, 2023. Photo: AFP
This photograph shows a view of the chairlift cable on August 23, 2023. Photo: AFP

PESHAWAR: The owner and operator of a stricken cable car that dangled over a ravine for more than 12 hours have been arrested after repeatedly ignoring safety warnings, police said Thursday.

Six teenage boys were among eight people left stranded hundreds of feet in the air when two of the three chairlift cables snapped on Tuesday, leading to a daring rescue mission that brought them to safety.

“The cables being utilised were of subpar quality, and the machines were also in need of overhauling,” Tahir Ayub Khan, a senior police official in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, told AFP.

“The initial notice was issued to the owner in June, followed by a second notification served in August.”

Both the cable car operator and the owner have been arrested, Khan said.

Meanwhile the specialist zipliners who were drafted in to lead the rescue mission have been hailed as heroes by the country’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

This handout photo taken and released by Pakistan’s Press Information Department (PID) on August 24, 2023, shows Pakistani caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar (L) presents a certificate to Muhammad Ali Swati, a zipline adventure company owner who was involved in rescuing 6 students in an rescue operation during a ceremony. Photo: AFP
This handout photo taken and released by Pakistan’s Press Information Department (PID) on August 24, 2023, shows Pakistani caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar (L) presents a certificate to Muhammad Ali Swati, a zipline adventure company owner who was involved in rescuing 6 students in an rescue operation during a ceremony. Photo: AFP

Muhammad Ali Swati, the owner of a zipline adventure company, and his colleague Muhammad Ilyas used the cable keeping the gondola from plunging into the valley as a zipline to bring six of the group to safety.

“The most significant obstacle we encountered was the absence of light. The wind pressure was also quite high,” Swati told AFP at a reception at the prime minister’s office on Thursday.

“The children were petrified, screaming at me and pleading not to approach, fearing that my weight could cause the gondola to descend.”

A military helicopter had brought the first child to safety, while a separate zipline company rescued another.

The six children had been on their way to school accompanied by two adults when the chairlift broke down Tuesday morning midway through its journey above the remote Allai Valley.

Survivors of the cable car accident speak to a professor at their school on August 23, 2023, a day after being rescued from a chairlift that plunged into a ravine. Photo: AFP
Survivors of the cable car accident speak to a professor at their school on August 23, 2023, a day after being rescued from a chairlift that plunged into a ravine. Photo: AFP

“Some of the children were so frustrated and were considering to jump down, but the elder passenger gave us confidence,” 15-year-old Rizwan Ullah told AFP on Wednesday.

“When the cable car was twisting, we were terrified and we started reciting the Quran and gave confidence to each other not to jump down.”

Cable cars that carry passengers – and sometimes even cars – are common across the northern areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and Gilgit-Baltistan, and are vital in connecting villages and towns in areas where roads cannot be built.

Kakar has issued a directive for all chairlifts in mountainous areas to be inspected and for those that are not “safety compliant” to be immediately closed.

In 2017, 10 people were killed when a chairlift cable broke, sending passengers plunging into a ravine in a mountain hamlet near the capital Islamabad.

Pakistan cable car Battagram’s Allai tehsil Battagram

Comments

1000 characters

Cable car owner arrested after ignoring safety warnings: police

New low for PKR: US dollar now above 300 against rupee in inter-bank market

CEC turns down president’s invitation for meeting to discuss elections

KSE-100 gains over 330 points amid buying spree

Toshakhana case: no relief for Imran Khan as IHC, SC adjourn hearings for pleas against conviction

President House seeks law ministry’s opinion on ECP’s response to Alvi’s letter

Indus Motor Company again announces 12-day plant shutdown

US believes missile inside Russia likely shot down Prigozhin’s presumed plane, US officials say

Global Health Security Summit to be held in Pakistan in October: Dr Nadeem

China halts all Japanese seafood imports over ‘selfish’ Fukushima release

Read more stories