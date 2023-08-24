BAFL 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.06%)
Aug 24, 2023
Pakistan will not surrender to terrorism, extremism: PM

Recorder Report Published 24 Aug, 2023 06:22am

KARACHI: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday said that terrorism and extremism in the country would be eradicated and Pakistan would never surrender to such elements.

“Those who think we will fall prey to war fatigue should clear their misunderstanding. This war is not fought by individuals… This war is fought by nation… Surrendering is not an option. We will fight no matter what,” he said this during a press conference during his visit here.

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi and Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori accompanied the prime minister.

Referring to the martyrdom of soldiers in South Waziristan on Tuesday, he said that Pakistan was not a power that will return 5,000 kilometers away from here. “This is our home. We are here. We will run our home in our own way,” he said.

The prime minister said those trying to undermine the morale of the Pakistani nation should clear their misunderstanding as Pakistan would never forget the sacrifices of its martyrs.

Prime Minister Kakar said that those who were trying to create chaos in the name of religion were actually miscalculating and misreading.

“This is a clear message. They can fight for a limited time, but not for long. They are miscalculating and misreading whom they are faced with. We are not afraid of suicide attackers,” he said.

Referring to the rescue operation of trapped eight passengers of a cable car in Battagram, the prime minister said the country’s infrastructure was becoming a threat to human lives.

He appreciated the rescuers for the way they rescued the children. He said the defense institutions did not only face challenges on external fronts but also take a lead role in crisis management. He also asked the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and other relevant departments to improve their performance.

