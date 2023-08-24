BAFL 40.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.16%)
BIPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.98%)
BOP 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
CNERGY 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
DFML 15.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 50.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.89%)
FABL 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.47%)
FCCL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
FFL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
GGL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HBL 99.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.19%)
HUBC 85.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.46%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
KEL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 29.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
OGDC 100.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.3%)
PAEL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
PIBTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
PIOC 91.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.21%)
PPL 76.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
PRL 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.89%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.16%)
SSGC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.34%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.05%)
TRG 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.37%)
UNITY 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,823 Increased By 22.7 (0.47%)
BR30 17,117 Increased By 67.1 (0.39%)
KSE100 47,597 Increased By 178.3 (0.38%)
KSE30 16,949 Increased By 95.5 (0.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares pare gains on economic fears

Reuters Published 24 Aug, 2023 06:22am

PARIS: European shares closed off their day’s highs on Wednesday on growing evidences of slowing economic activity in the continent, while strong gains in drugmaker Roche boosted the Swiss stock index to a one-week high.

The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.4% higher, after gaining as much as 0.8% to a one-week high intraday.

A survey showed deeper-than-expected downturn in euro zone business activity this month in a broad-based fall, particularly in Europe’s largest economy Germany, although prompting traders to firm up bets that the European Central Bank would pause hiking rates in September.

“Having bad economic numbers is never a good scenario, even if it means central banks might go a bit easier,” said Michael Field, European Equity Strategist at Morningstar.

Figures showed euro zone consumer confidence fell by 0.9 points in August from July. The benchmark STOXX 600 is set for its worst monthly decline this year. It has underperformed US benchmark S&P’s 500 over 15% year-to-date advance with a near 7% upmove, on concerns over weakening economic outlook for euro zone and major importer China and rising bond yields on fears of rates remaining higher for longer globally. “We need something solid like if some of Europe’s major economies can avoid recession, although a big question, but beyond that, there’s not much that can inject a boost of optimism into markets to bring us back to higher levels,” Field added.

Energy stocks dropped 1.1% tracking lower crude oil prices, while Puma, Adidas and JD Sports Fashion dropped between 3.3% and 5.4%, tracking US-based Foot Locker’s lower annual forecasts on weaker demand amid still-high inflation.

Meanwhile, the Swiss Market Index added 0.9%, with Roche jumping 3.8% after inadvertently publishing positive lung cancer drug trial data from an interim analysis, although more data will be needed to confirm efficacy.

European shares STOXX 600 index

Comments

1000 characters

European shares pare gains on economic fears

Govt required to keep SOEs under MoF oversight: IMF

Quarterly adjustment thru power tariff hike: Govt seeks recovery of Rs146bn from consumers in 6 months

Govt borrows over Rs2trn

Non-recovery of tax demands from China-based co: FTO summons FBR officials to explain reasons

ECP invites politicians to discuss ‘election roadmap’

Toshakhana reference: There’re prima facie serious defects in trial court’s verdict: CJP

Senate body proposes scrutiny of assets of IR, Customs officials

‘Pak debt is relatively small as compared to the size of economy’

PSO receivables reach all-time high of Rs740bn

Petition under Articles 186-A and 187: IK prays to SC to transfer his cases from IHC to other court

Read more stories