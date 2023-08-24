KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Pakistan State Oil 30.06.2023 75% (F) 5,662.145 12.06 26.10.2023 19.10.2023 to Co Ltd Year End 11.00.A.M 26.10.2023 (Unconsolidated) AGM Century Paper - - - - 17.10.2023 10.10.2023 (#) & Board Mills Ltd 03.00.P.M to 17.10.2023 AGM ==========================================================================================================

