Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Pakistan State Oil 30.06.2023 75% (F) 5,662.145 12.06 26.10.2023 19.10.2023 to
Co Ltd Year End 11.00.A.M 26.10.2023
(Unconsolidated) AGM
Century Paper - - - - 17.10.2023 10.10.2023 (#)
& Board Mills Ltd 03.00.P.M to 17.10.2023
AGM
==========================================================================================================
