Saudi Hajj ministry, Nusuk conclude roadshow in Pakistan

Recorder Report Published 24 Aug, 2023 06:22am

KARACHI: The Pilgrim Experience Programme, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and Nusuk successfully concluded a roadshow in Pakistan to showcase Nusuk (nusuk.sa), the official digital platform, unifying planning, booking, and experiencing the Umrah journey for Pakistanis and pilgrims worldwide.

According to statement issued by PR Agency, led by Saudi officials including Dr Tawfiq Al Rabiah, Minister of Hajj and Umrah and the Chairman of the Pilgrim Experience Programme, Fahd Hamidaddin, the Managing Director of Nusuk and Alhasan Aldabbagh, APAC President of Nusuk, the roadshow achieved remarkable success.

It emphasized Saudi’s commitment to strengthening collaboration, enhancing the Umrah experience and deepening the historic cultural ties between the two nations.

During the visit, the Saudi minister of Hajj and Umrah and his team engaged in high-level meetings with prominent Pakistani dignitaries, including the President of Pakistan, the Pakistan Cabinet, the Chief of Army Staff and the Minister of Religious Affairs.

Fahd Hamidaddin, Managing Director of Nusuk said: “Our inaugural roadshow in Pakistan exceeded expectations, with cross-government and trade partner collaborations, helping us in unlocking tremendous potential for the Pakistani travellers. Pakistan historically has been a very important partner for us and continues to be a key strategic market to achieve Saudi’s Vision of 2030.

So far this year, we have already welcomed over one million Pakistani travellers to our country and we look forward to growing this number to 4 million by 2030.

Looking at the future, we are excited about working together with our key trade partners and collaborating more closely with them to facilitate fulfilling our brothers and sisters Umrah dream and spiritual and cultural enrichment. I cannot wait to welcome everyone to Saudi very soon.”

Lauding the success of the visit, Alhasan Aldabbagh, Nusuk President of APAC Markets said: “With Nusuk, our aim is to increase the ease and accessibility for Pakistani travellers, especially the growing numbers of Umrah pilgrims. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has taken multiple initiatives to drive this mission forward, Muslim visitors can apply for online Umrah visas within various categories.

We have streamlined the visa process with issuance in under 24 hours, and are offering Visa-on-arrival services to UK, US, Schengen visa holders allowing them to freely perform Umrah and explore the country's unique cultural diversity.

Besides this, we have increased the duration of Umrah visa to 90 days, reduced the insurance costs for Umrah pilgrims and have taken steps to ensure the availability of Zamzam water with any visa.

We are also working with our partners to encourage pilgrims to explore our beautiful country and experiences in Saudi beyond Makkah and Madinah through our Umrah+ packages. Pakistan is also eligible for the 96-hour stopover visa that enables Muslims to add Umrah as an itinerary stop. To facilitate the visa application procedure, Saudi Tourism Authority is planning to open an office in Pakistan.”

