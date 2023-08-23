BAFL 40.54 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.42%)
BIPL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.59%)
BOP 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
DFML 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.1%)
DGKC 50.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.73 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
FCCL 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.94%)
FFL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.11%)
GGL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
HBL 99.79 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.8%)
HUBC 84.68 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.69%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
KEL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.9%)
LOTCHEM 24.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
MLCF 29.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.6%)
OGDC 100.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.21%)
PAEL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.42%)
PIBTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 91.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
PPL 76.24 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.38%)
PRL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.9%)
SSGC 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.27%)
TPLP 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.06%)
TRG 94.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.49%)
UNITY 25.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 4,810 Increased By 11.1 (0.23%)
BR30 17,076 Increased By 165.6 (0.98%)
KSE100 47,419 Increased By 0.7 (0%)
KSE30 16,854 Increased By 52.3 (0.31%)
Sri Lanka shares end higher ahead of central bank’s monetary policy decision

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2023 05:32pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, ahead of the central bank’s monetary policy decision this week where it is likely to cut interest rates.

Sri Lanka’s central bank is expected to further loosen monetary policy on Thursday by a smaller degree than previously, as it looks to use the rapid easing in inflation as an opportunity to foster growth.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.94% at 11,385.47 on Wednesday, aided by gains in consumer staples and financials stocks.

Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka Plc and LOLC Holdings Plc were the top gainers on the CSE All Share index, rising 8.3% and 3.8%, respectively.

Sri Lanka shares end lower as consumer staples and financials weigh

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 102 million shares from 81 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 2.97 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($9.2 million) from 2.93 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 177.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 2.91 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

